Where to find Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Marko's Memories

You're introduced to the Spider-Man 2 Marko's Memories during the opening story missions, after battling with Flint Marko – aka Sandman – as he goes on a gigantic city-smashing rampage. After defeating him to complete the Surface Tension mission and working through the subsequent One Thing At A Time assignment in Spider-Man 2, you'll eventually discover the first Memory Crystal and unlock this side story strand. Each crystal you collect earns 400 XP and five City Tokens, with a further 2,000 XP and 20 City Tokens awarded along with the Grains of Sand Trophy once you piece together all of the broken memories.

To collect the remaining Spider-Man 2 Memory Crystals and piece together Marko's thoughts, you need to find each of their locations and then defeat waves of Sand Minions to clear the area, before breaking open the crystal and collecting the shard. You can track your progress and revisit the messages from Marko by going to the Collections tab in the menu. If you want to complete this extra task, then here's where to find all of Marko's Memories in Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2 Marko's Memories locations

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

There are a total of 14 Marko's Memories in Spider-Man 2, and I've marked their locations on the map above. Note that you collect the first Memory Crystal automatically as part of the opening story missions, and the last Marko's Memory mission only unlocks once you've completed all of the others, which you can tackle in any order. You can spot the locations for Marko's Memories if you see a cloud of sand swirling around an area, and they'll also be marked on your map once you get close enough to them.

How to complete the Remember mission for Marko's Memories in Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Remember is the final Marko's Memories mission in Spider-Man 2, and it functions a little differently to the others. Instead of defeating a horde of angry Sand Minions to clear a city area of its dusty covering, you're instead teleported to a new environment for the final fight. For the first part you need to follow a ball of light, and for some reason I found it very difficult to pass through the opening in the terrain to reach the next area, so try to find an anchor point nearby to swing yourself up to it.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Next, you need to break off the spikes protecting the last remaining Memory Crystal, by throwing objects at it. Once you start doing this you'll be attacked by Sand Minions, but you should ignore/dodge them while continuing to throw objects as they won't stop coming until the spikes are all destroyed. With the final Memory Crystal obtained, you can construct them into a statue then deliver it to Marko's daughter Keemia, to complete this side story.

