Where to find all Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops

Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops provide you with an opportunity to capture the true spirit of the city, following an open photo call at the New York Bulletin from Robbie Robertson. This begins in the early story mission Show Me New York, where you're reacquainted with Robbie by submitting an initial snap, then you're asked to document any other interesting sights you encounter in Spider-Man 2 and send them his way. Some of these images are harder to collect than others, so here's a complete guide on where to find all 23 Photo Ops in Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops locations

There are a total of 23 Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops to collect around New York City, once you've completed the Show Me New York mission to unlock them – note that you'll automatically receive #19 on my list as part of that assignment. Each of the Photo Ops you successfully capture will be recorded under the Collections tab in the menu, and are split across the districts as follows:

Harlem:

The City Game

Upper West Side:

Kinda Fanboys

Central Park:

The Truth To the Beat

Upper East Side:

The Roof Court

Hell's Kitchen:

The Duel

Midtown:

We Haven't Forgotten Audition Piece

Greenwich:

Greenwich Mural Telling Time

Chinatown:

Checkmate The Little Taiyaki Cart

Financial District:

It Was an Accident

Astoria:

Step up to the Plate The Masked Challenger

Downtown Queens:

We'll Treat You Like Family

Little Odessa:

The Bodega Beef We're Here Every Week High-Stakes (collected automatically in the Show Me New York mission)

Williamsburg:

Hidden Oasis

Downtown Brooklyn:

Now That's a Bridge Beach Party Champion of Champions

If you're missing any of the Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops in your Collections menu, then use the above image to cross-reference against my map and listing to see where you need to go to complete the set for the New York, New York Trophy.

How to collect Photo Ops in Spider-Man 2

When you get close to a Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops location a green camera icon will appear on your map, and if you click the right stick to scan the area then the same floating icon will also appear in the world to guide you to the correct spot. Once you're in position, swipe up on the touchpad to access the camera then hold L2 to aim it. Look around until you see one of the following three notifications on screen:

Subject Obscured

You're looking at the right target, but something is blocking your view so adjust your position. Subject Not in Focus

You're not quite looking at the right target, so adjust your aim a small amount. Subject in Focus

You're good to go, so hit R1 to collect the Photo Op.

For most of the Photo Ops in Spider-Man 2 it's quite easy to work out what you need to capture when you arrive in the designated area, but there are a couple that may cause some confusion. For #20 Hidden Oasis in Williamsburg, you need to get up on the rooftops and then take a photo looking down into the water tank that's been converted into a bar.

The other potentially problematic Photo Op is #21 Now That's a Bridge in Downtown Brooklyn, as the camera icon designates where you need to stand rather than the target to capture. Position yourself behind the group of tourists, then aim your camera above them at the Brooklyn Bridge to get the perfect shot.

