All Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Mysteriums locations guide

The Spider-Man 2 Mysterium locations are spread all across the city, each one a combat challenge for Miles Morales to deal with, leading to confrontations with the supervillain Mysterio… in one form or another. I've found the location of every Mysterium in the game and achieved a gold medal score in each one, and I'll show you how to do the same, as well as how to beat Mysterio himself in the mission chains' grand finale. With that in mind, here's how to find and beat every Mysterium in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which will unlock one of the many Spider-Man 2 suits.

We've got a few Spider-Man 2 tips that can help with what is a very combat heavy run of challenges. As well as a run through of the best Spider-Man 2 skills, abilities, gadgets and suit tech that can also help out.

This being one of the collectables with a story thread running through it there are a few minor spoilers if you skip to the end, so be warned.

All Mysterium locations in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

This Mysterium locations map for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will help you find every challenge that the game provides. Keep in mind that the numbering is purely a reference aid - besides the final confrontation marked in green, you can find, attempt and beat them in any order you choose.

Under Construction: Defeat 20 enemies within the time allocated while avoiding poison gas. Everyone's a Critic: Defeat 30 enemies within the time allocated while avoiding Mysterio's giant fist. Prison Break: Defeat 20 enemies within the time allocated while Mysterio attempts to shield them. The Invisible Enemy: Use finishers on 6 invisible enemies within the time allocated. Punch Your Ticket: Defeat 6 Brutes within the time allocated while avoiding sudden trains. Fight On Time: Use finishers on 6 enemies within the time allocated while avoiding lasers. Road Rage: Defeat 20 enemies without taking damage, and avoiding speeding cars. Grave Decision: Defeat 3 rounds of enemies (and Mysterio) without taking damage. Fear of Heights: Knock 15 enemies off the map within the time allocated.

Mysterio final boss: Confront Mysterio directly for a boss fight. Only unlocks when all Mysteriums have been completed, and cannot be replayed.

Some Mysteriums are a lot harder than others, and the fact that you can only use Miles to beat them means that those who prefer the sticky venom blasts to the… er, electric venom blasts will have to learn to adapt quickly. Once they're all beaten, you'll get the chance to have a confrontation with the mysterious Mysterio - who's doubly mysterious this time around, considering that alter-ego Quentin Beck is seemingly rehabilitated. Still, first you've got to deal with the various Mysterium challenges - which we'll show you how to do now.

Under Construction Mysterium

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Objective: Defeat 20 enemies within the time allocated while avoiding poison gas.

Gold Medal conditions: Complete in 1:00 or less

Complete in 1:00 or less Recommended Suit Tech/Gadgets/Skills/Abilities: Ricochet Web (Gadget) Damage (Suit Tech upgrade chain) Mega Venom Blast: Overcharge, Thunder Burst: Static Boom (Skills) Reverse Flux, Thunder Burst (Abilities)



This is one of the hardest Mysteriums, as while taking down 20 enemies is relatively easy, doing it in less than a minute for the gold medal is pretty hard. Because all the enemies are relatively weak, you want to focus on big, area-covering attacks like those provided by your Venom powers, as well as Gadgets like the ricochet web that trigger very quickly and can instantly pin a full-health enemy to the wall. Finishers aren't actually very good here - they take too long to do and only beat one enemy at a time. Focus on speed and large scale attacks, rather than major strikes on a single target.

Everyone's a Critic Mysterium

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Objective: Defeat 30 enemies within the time allocated while avoiding Mysterio's giant fist.

Gold Medal conditions: Complete in 1:45 or less

Complete in 1:45 or less Recommended Suit Tech/Gadgets/Skills/Abilities: Web Grabber (Gadget) Damage/Health (Suit Tech upgrade chains) Fired Up (Skills) Reverse Flux, Thunder Burst (Abilities)



This, contrarily, is one of the easier Mysterium Challenges. It's a pretty simple one about simply taking out a bunch of enemies in the time limit, made only slightly more dangerous by a mid-challenge map change and moments where Mysterio's fist explodes up from the ground to hit you. The fist is fairly easy to avoid - using Web-Strike on an enemy outside of its radius will pull you out of there soon enough - but a smart player can use it to beat opponents. Try dropping a Web Grabber on the danger zone right before the fist emerges, so all the enemies are pulled in and smashed by the giant hand.

Prison Break Mysterium

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Objective: Defeat 20 enemies within the time allocated while Mysterio attempts to shield them.

Gold Medal conditions: Complete in 2:15 or less

Complete in 2:15 or less Recommended Suit Tech/Gadgets/Skills/Abilities: Web Shooters, Ricochet Web (Gadgets) Focus (Suit Tech upgrade chains) Fired Up, Amped, Web Whip (Skills) Venom Punch, Thunder Burst (Abilities)



This time is another one simply about dealing with a horde of goons, but now Mysterio himself makes his presence known, using his powers to add an unbreakable shield to the goons. To get rid of him as quickly as possible, the moment the shields come up, look for the telltale red exclamation point to see where he's flying about, Web Strike at him with Triangle, then immediately use a finisher to just delete the bugger. He'll come back every so often, so make sure you always have a finisher banked for when he does.

The Invisible Enemy Mysterium

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Objective: Use finishers on 6 invisible enemies within the time allocated.

Gold Medal conditions: Complete in 2:10 or less

Complete in 2:10 or less Recommended Suit Tech/Gadgets/Skills/Abilities: Web Grabber, Sonic Burst (Gadgets) Focus (Suit Tech upgrade chains) Fired Up, Air Swap (Skills) Galvanize (Abilities)



Your opponents here keep turning invisible, but that's not as much of an issue as you'd think. This is a challenge where you want to stay in the air, for a couple of reasons - firstly, the only thing that can hit you there are ranged weapons, which always get highly telegraphed, and secondly the Aerial Focus Suit Tech power means you'll charge your finishers much more quickly in the sky. Keep yanking or launching enemies up to that level, then wail on them until you can use your next finisher.

Punch Your Ticket Mysterium

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Objective: Defeat 6 Brutes within the time allocated while avoiding sudden trains.

Gold Medal conditions: Complete in 2:00 or less

Complete in 2:00 or less Recommended Suit Tech/Gadgets/Skills/Abilities: Web Grabber (Gadgets) Damage (Suit Tech upgrade chains) Directional Yank/Heavy Lifting (Skills) Reverse Flux (Abilities)



This one gets much easier when you realise something - the enemies don't try to avoid the trains, which destroy them instantly. Once you realise that, it simply becomes a matter of luring the brutes into their path, then dodging out of the way. If you're feeling cheeky, you can even use the Web Grabber or Directional Yank/Heavy Lifting skills to move them into the train's path, but it's easy enough to "kite" them without it.

Fight On Time Mysterium

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Objective: Use finishers on 6 enemies within the time allocated while avoiding lasers.

Gold Medal conditions: Complete in 3:30 or less

Complete in 3:30 or less Recommended Suit Tech/Gadgets/Skills/Abilities: Upshot (Gadgets) Focus/Health (Suit Tech upgrade chains) Fired Up, Amped, Air Swap (Skills) Venom Dash (Abilities)



This is another challenge where air combat reigns supreme, using the Aerial Focus and Air Swap powers to rack up focus safely in the sky. It also has a second function - the giant laser that periodically shoots at you during this challenge seems to struggle to lock onto Miles when he's in the air, firing at the ground below you instead. Glitch? Puzzle? Either way, a solution is a solution.

Road Rage Mysterium

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Objective: Defeat 20 enemies without taking damage, and avoiding speeding cars.

Gold Medal conditions: Do not get hit once

Do not get hit once Recommended Suit Tech/Gadgets/Skills/Abilities: Ricochet Web, Web Grabber (Gadgets) Focus/Damage (Suit Tech upgrade chains) Mega Venom Blast: Recharge, Fired Up, Gadget Resupply (Skills) Chain Lightning, Thunder Burst (Abilities)



A trickier one, this time the goal is to play defensively. Like in the Train-based Mysterium, you can use the cars to run over oblivious enemies, but it's harder to set up here, as many of the goons have guns and there's more of them in an overall busier environment. Staying in the sky will help you stay safe, and you want to target ranged enemies as a priority - it's all too easy to get clipped by an assault rifle bullet.

Grave Decision Mysterium

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Objective: Defeat 3 rounds of enemies (and Mysterio) without taking damage.

Gold Medal conditions: Do not get hit once

Do not get hit once Recommended Suit Tech/Gadgets/Skills/Abilities: Web Grabber, Sonic Burst (Gadgets) Damage/Focus (Suit Tech upgrade chains) Web Whip, Directional Yank (Skills) Reverse Flux (Abilities)



This would be a straightforward "no damage" enemy clearing challenge, if not for one thing - Mysterio himself keeps showing up to attack you, floating about the arena and using ranged projectiles - one a giant skull that you can throw back, the other a fast-firing laser that's hard to dodge. Like in the Prison Break, the best thing you can do is have a finisher banked for when he shows up, then immediately web strike over and take him out. For the other enemies, focus on disarming them, as there's a lot of gun-wielding enemies, and use abilities and gadgets that knock them into the chasms that surround the arena for easy kills.

Fear of Heights Mysterium

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Objective: Knock 15 enemies off the map within the time allocated.

Gold Medal conditions: Complete in 1:30 or less

Complete in 1:30 or less Recommended Suit Tech/Gadgets/Skills/Abilities: None (see below)



This is by far the easiest Mysterium if you have the methodology down. With the goal to knock 15 enemies off the map and plummeting into open space, simply do a big jump off the edge, then start holding Triangle to web-yank enemies into the open space one by one, dodging whenever you need to. You can complete this safely and easily in under 40 seconds this way - no gadgets, skills or special abilities required.

Mysterio boss fight

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After completing all the Mysteriums, you'll be able to confront the mysterious Mysterio back at Coney Island. This leads to a multi-stage boss fight wherein you deal with the villain's minions and swing through an obstacle course, then fight the villain himself - first a single version, then multiple incarnations that swarm you.

This is a boss fight that's big on aerial combat - if you've got some skill points and tech parts, you'll want all the skills on the left side of the shared Spider-skill tree, like Air Swap and Leap Off Bounce, and rack up some Focus skills for taking out the incarnations quickly. It's not a hard boss fight though - stay evasive, and you'll come out the other side!

After completing this fight, you'll still be able to replay the Mysteriums whenever you want, and you'll get the Smoke and Mirrors suit for Miles.

