All Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spider bot locations and where to find them

There are 42 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spider bots to find in the game and I've done the hard work for you with a map and guide to every location. These little robots are all themed to various characters from the wider Spider-verse, calling out various spider people and villains. They'll first appear anywhere between 5-10 hours into Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , depending on how much side stuff you've been doing, after the mission 'Science Buddy'. Ganke will call you about a strange signal which will start a side mission called Spider-Spy that will have you locating the first Spider Bot and unlocking them as a collectible in the world.

You'll find Spider Bots clinging to buildings, crawling under bridges and occasionally in the air. And while they initially feel easy to find when there are plenty out there, as the numbers start to drop you can eventually find yourself struggling to locate any. So use my Spider-Man 2 spider bot map to track them all down and see what it unlocks.

As for what you get for finding them all it's both a spoiler and nothing that really changes the game in anyway so don't skip ahead if you want to keep the surprise.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Spider Bot map and locations

As I mentioned you won't be able to find any Spider Bots until you complete the mission 'Science Buddy' and Ganke calls you. That will point you to the first Spider Bot, Spider-Man 2099. After that they're just out in the world to find. The key to finding Spider Bots is the big pink pulsing bubble that emanates from them.

Early on they're hard to miss as you swing around the map, but as the numbers begin to dwindle it can get harder, as you're less likely to get close enough to trigger them, or be facing the right way when they give out their tell-tale blip.

So check the Spider-Man 2 Spider Bot map below for the locations of all of them. This is based on the order I found them as I played.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 spider bot map

Spider-Man 2099 (First one found as part of the introductory quest) Spider-UK Spider-Monkey Aracnido Jr Spider-Man Noir Black Cat Noir Spider-Armor MK-22 Iron Spider Mr Negative Spider-Woman Anya Corazon Spider-Man 1602 Gwen Stacy Classic Spider Bot Spider-Armor MK III Secret Wars Across the Spider-Verse Shocker Future Foundation Stealth Classic Mysterio Spider-Punk Mangaverse Ultimate Into the Spider-Verse Blood-Spider Electro-Proof Spider-Man Scarlet Spider Scorpion Prowler Peni Parker Dusk Spider-Girl Rhino Vulture Spirit Spider JJJ Flipside Sensational Spider-Man Spider-Ham Mysterio Superior

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Spider Bot rewards

The big reward for finding all the Spider-Man 2 Spider Bots is, uh, a thing you get. Namely 400 Tech parts and 1000XP. Completing the search will also unlock a new location where you can watch a cut scene to meet Delilah in The Bar With No Name, who'll take all the Spider Bots off you. If you're wondering who that is, then she's a character that was originally going to appear as a post credit scene for Across the Spider-Verse but was eventually cut. I know, right? The only reason anyone knows who she is at all is because the official art book for the film outlines some early rough designs for the character and location.

