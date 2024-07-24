The Devourer in The First Descendant is another massive difficulty spike among the Void Intercept boss fights, a huge dinosaur-like robot that deals in massive Toxic damage - and has the ability to heal itself horrifyingly fast if given the chance, effectively reverting back to complete health if not handled right. Not only that, but the constant "Roly-poly" bots and pools of acid that it fires out make this a genuinely difficult encounter, and one that stonewalls many as they progress through the campaign.

Fortunately, the Devourer can be beaten if you have the right strategy and exploit the right weaknesses to do so - something I've managed to do (admittedly after a few attempts). If you want to know how to beat the Devourer in The First Descendant, my guide lays out all the best tips and strategies to do so.

How to beat The First Descendant Devourer Void Intercept boss fight

Fighting the Devourer in The First Descendant is complicated and I'll go into more detail on how it's done further below, but here's a basic summary of the points you need to know.

The Devourer is weak to Electrical damage , with Fire damage coming in second. You absolutely need to exploit this.

, with Fire damage coming in second. You absolutely need to exploit this. The Devourer's strongest attacks are all Toxic-based, so build your resistance to that with Modules.

to that with Modules. Bunny is a fantastic Descendant choice, as her speed and electrical power is a natural counter to the Devourer's strengths.

is a fantastic Descendant choice, as her speed and electrical power is a natural counter to the Devourer's strengths. Stay up-close and behind the Devourer - most of its attacks are front-facing and it struggles to target enemies who are too close to it.

- most of its attacks are front-facing and it struggles to target enemies who are too close to it. The Healing "Symbiont" Pods require your strongest attacks to destroy quickly, so save those for when they spawn in.

for when they spawn in. The summoned Roly-poly bots are slow, but durable, and while they're not much of a threat, destroying them for resources will take time.

and while they're not much of a threat, destroying them for resources will take time. It's worth playing solo if you don't have a good team , as coordination is needed to cancel out the Devourer's extra health.

, as coordination is needed to cancel out the Devourer's extra health. Being high up allows you to avoid many of the Devourer's attacks, as it loves to cover sections of ground with acid.

Devourer weaknesses

Like with The First Descendant Dead Bride boss fight before it, elemental power and exploiting weaknesses are essential to victory here. The Devourer is massively weak to electrical damage, so you should absolutely use whatever weapons and powers you have. If you haven't broken out Bunny since The First Descendant Follow Their Traces mission, now's the time to pull her back into the action (her natural speed will also help in this regard).

The Devourer also has a few physical weaknesses that can be checked up on before the fight and marked with your scanner, which we've listed down below. In combat, these should be a priority.

Destructible Parts: Eye, Heart, Knees

Eye, Heart, Knees Removable Parts: Shoulders, Heart

Devourer strategy and tips

To begin with, it might be worth doing this fight solo, rather than part of a group, if you're not confident about your team. Both the Devourer and its summons (including the healing pods) get scaling health buffs as more players show up, like all bosses in The First Descendant, and without good coordination a team won't be able to secure victory. It'll still be hard solo, but it will be achievable. However, if you're confident about those you're playing with and you all understand the strategy below, a team is better than playing solo.

When you go in, find high ground if you're fighting at range, otherwise you want to stay close and behind the Devourer. Its guns can't fire at targets that close, and its melee attacks are largely front-facing. If you're playing as Bunny like we recommend, this is the chance to trigger your electrical aura, to keep zapping it as you run between its legs.

Whittling the Devourer down is relatively simple, even if it is nonetheless still challenging. Its attacks are a mix of turrets, spewing acid to cover the ground, melee strikes and Roly-poly summons. A good team strategy here is to try and have those on the ground stay close and hold the Devourer's attention, while those up top target the weak points of its body. It also helps to have everybody take time to kill the summons every now and then - though not much of a threat, it's good to have their health, MP and ammo drops scattered around.

How to stop the Devourer Healing

Once its shields are gone and at around half health, the Devourer will become immune to damage and summon three Symbiont healing pods under protective bubble shields.

These are your immediate priority - until now you'll want to have saved your most powerful attacks - shotguns, launchers, Ultimate Skills, whatever does high damage - for these pods. Immediately home in on the nearest one and unleash the most powerful attacks you have just to get rid of the damn things. If you're not quick, the Devourer can get back to full health altogether - but if you're lucky, it should only get some back.

You'll likely have to deal with these pods a couple of times throughout the fight, and these are what you should save your greatest firepower for each time. If you're well-equipped, your raw damage output should outmatch the Devourer's periodic healing - and win you the boss fight once and for all.

