How to get Caliber in The First Descendant

The First Descendant Caliber currency fuels the microtransactions behind which many of the game's cosmetics, rewards, skins and characters are locked behind. Sometimes this is permanent, other times you can earn that reward through more circular means in-game, but how do you actually earn Caliber? Is there a way to do so in-game while playing The First Descendant? We'll explain more below, but… well, prepare to be disappointed.

How to earn The First Descendant Caliber currency

Caliber in The First Descendant can only be obtained by paying money at time of writing - you cannot get Caliber for free in-game. No enemy will drop it, no mission will reward you with Caliber, and there's no means to unlock it that doesn't involve some sort of personal payment, sadly. It's possible that'll change with future updates, but then again, there's no reason to suspect as much.

If you want Caliber anyway, you can get it by opening the main menu by pausing the game, and scrolling to the leftmost "Shop" tab. At the bottom of the various things you can buy, you'll see Caliber, which can be bought in various quantities for various prices.

Caliber is also a reward for the paid Premium Battle Pass track, with numerous dribs and drabs of the currency awarded to you, but again - that will cost you money to earn. Fortunately, while Caliber does gate off some of the game's more interesting rewards, big elements like earning The First Descendant best characters can be done in-game the long way around, at the process detailed in the attached guide.

