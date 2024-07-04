How to complete Follow Their Traces in The First Descendant
This Bunny quest send you to find records of her parents in the Sterile Land is at the South cliff
The First Descendant Follow Their Traces mission is a Bunny quest where you have to find records of her parents in the Restricted Zone in the Sterile Land. Not only is getting to this area something of a process, but once you're there it's incredibly hard to find the location of said records, with only a vague clue that they're near some cliffs and the High-Powered Jammer. Fortunately, I've found those records myself, and can show you exactly where to look in our walkthrough for the Follow Their Traces for The First Descendant.
Follow Their Traces quest walkthrough for the First Descendant
Once you've unlocked Bunny as a character in The First Descendant and swapped to her as a character, you'll get Follow Their Traces as the first Bunny quest in part of a longer questline, after a few shorter tasks that are just really about talking to people in Albion. Once you're done with those, here's the basic steps to complete it:
- Firstly, you'll need to unlock the Sterile Land region, done through progressing the main quests, whether you've unlocked Bunny or not.
- Once you're there, complete the purple quest icons to unlock the Repository region.
- Then repeat the process - complete the purple quest icons in the Repository Region to unlock the Restricted Zone.
- Now head to the Restricted Zone - specifically the bottom left corner, near the High-Powered Jammer mission.
- You don't need to do this mission, just go to that area. Head to the point on the cliffs on the map marked above - you'll find a Journal with an option to "Check Records." It's very small, and on the very edge of the cliff, so look carefully! The image below will show you what to look for.
- Pick it up, then open the Journal Tab on your menu and listen to the Descendant Record: "Emergency Communications Records - Agent Cayden Voltia".
This will unlock the next mission, "I Bet There's Something More", done by talking to Alpha back in Albion. There's a few missions like this in Bunny's quest chain, but they require unlocking more regions around the world, so if you just reached the Sterile Land, you won't be able to do those ones yet.
