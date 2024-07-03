Getting The First Descendant Mastery rank up is done when you acquire enough Mastery Experience, and then bank it at the Prime Hands in Albion for a permanent buff - and it is a very good buff, as Mastery ranks grant players enhancements to Modules, Inventory and Storage across the board, as well as locking off certain options around the game.

However, it's not clear what you do to earn Mastery EXP and ranks if you're a newcomer to the First Descendant, nor what happens when you're due to level up, as it doesn't increase your rank automatically like your character's level - there are certain steps you need to take before that. Fortunately, I'll explain below how to get your Mastery rank up in The First Descendant, and how you earn Mastery Rank EXP.

How to level up Mastery in The First Descendant

Assuming you've got the Mastery Rank EXP to increase your rank, what you need to do then is go to Albion, the hub area available from the map, and specifically the Prime Hands, marked with a yellow icon on the East side of Albion.

Once you get there, there'll be a console terminal you can interact with, and you'll be given the option to increase your rank. Do so, and there'll be a short cinematic where two giant hands do… something unclear but probably beneficial to your character, and when it's done, you'll have increased your Mastery Rank! You'll have all the benefits of the rank from that point on, but will need to go fill the EXP bar before you can come back for the next one.

How to get Mastery Rank EXP in The First Descendant

Getting EXP for your Mastery Rank can be done through numerous methods, but is generally a lot slower than levelling up your character. Here's a few of them:

Levelling up individual characters without any Socket Types assigned to any Module Slots

Completing missions for the first time

Increasing the proficiency level of weapons

This generally means that you'll be wise to switch between weapons early on before it starts taking longer and longer to level them up, but ultimately your Mastery Level Rank ups are probably going to slow down the longer you play the First Descendant - there's no real way around it.

