Is The First Descendant crossplay?

Yes, The First Descendant's crossplay and cross-platform options do allow you to play with friends on other consoles, meaning that those who want to fight the various aliens for the sake of Albion and wider humanity with their pals won't have an issue there. However, setting up crossplay can be a little confusing, we'll cover how it's done below.

How to play The First Descendant cross play with friends

(Image credit: Nexon)

Crossplay on The First Descendant should be active automatically - meaning that the players you come across in public gameplay should be from all kinds of consoles and platforms, rather than just your own. However, to play with friends specifically you need to add them as friends on your social list.

To do that, get their player ID (their name in-game and the 4-digit number after it) and open the Social Menu by pressing the Trackpad on a PS5 controller, or the Back Button on an Xbox controller. This will open the main menu, that head to the Social tab on the right-most hand side. There, enter their ID into the "Player Search" option, and your friend should come up - no matter their platform.

From there, simply choose to add them as a friend, and they can accept that from their own Social menu. From that point on, you can play The First Descendant together.

