Void Fragments and Shards in The First Descendant explained

The First Descendant Void Fragment missions are one of those things that's not hugely well explained, but the Void Shards these missions drop do make it worthwhile. Shards themselves can be used to fuel high-reward missions at Void Fusion Reactors through which Amorphous Material can be obtained - but we get ahead of ourselves.

First thing's first, you need to know how to damage and destroy the Void Fragments when you find them in the world, which requires specialist damage done in a specific way - namely, the right character. Here's everything you need to know about Void Fragments, Shards and Fusion Reactors in The First Descendant.

How to damage The First Descendant Void Fragments

(Image credit: Nexon)

As you explore The First Descendant, you'll find Void Fragments: large shards of black rock with some sort of singularity in the middle, the starting point for a type of mission - destroy the Void Fragment. However, a few bullets will demonstrate that the Void Fragment appears immune to damage, and it's not clear how you change that.

Well, to damage and destroy a Void Fragment in The First Descendant, you have to hit it with a specific kind of elemental damage from a character's unique skills. You can find out which element that has to be from the map screen, hovering over the Void Fragment to get the details - in the above case, it's electric damage, though this will change from Fragment to Fragment.

Now you know the element, you need to change to any of The First Descendant best characters you have unlocked whose powers are based around dealing electric damage - in this case, we can use Bunny. Head back to the Void Fragment as your correct character and use any of their core active powers/skills to deal damage of the specific elemental type to the Void Fragment. Dealing damage will then trigger the Void Fragment mission.

How to complete Void Fragment missions

(Image credit: Nexon)

Void Fragment missions are based around destroying the Fragment properly, though enemies will try and stop you. Here's the basic loop:

Damage the Void Fragment with the correct elemental skill to start the mission The Fragment will be covered in a force field that prevents all damage. Enemies will swarm you. Kill them all until you reach the number at the top of the screen. This will temporarily lower the force field. Hit the Fragment with the correct elemental skill damage again to damage it until the force field returns. Repeat steps 3 and 4 until the Void Fragment is destroyed to complete the mission.

(Image credit: Nexon)

The fact that you only need one player to have the right element means that other players with different characters can join the mission too, either through The First Descendant crossplay system or not, though players will still need to leave the responsibility of actually damaging the Fragment to those who have the right type of skills.

Void Shards in The First Descendant explained

(Image credit: Nexon)

Void Shards are the reward for completing Fragment missions in The First Descendant, and come in several types: Monomer Void Shards, Inorganic Void Shards and Polymer Void Shards, among others. These are used to trigger the Void Fusion Reactor missions found around the world, which are high-difficulty/high reward missions wherein players have to fight powerful foes, but are rewarded with a Reconstructed Device and the chance to get Amorphous Materials.

