How to open The First Descendant Encrypted Vaults

The First Descendant Encrypted Vaults are hidden throughout the game, and you'll need special consumable items named Code Analyzers - sometimes Precision Code Analyzers, or even the especially rare Ultra-Precision Code Analyzer - to open them up and get the rewards inside. Not only that, but finding them is a bit of a search, done through signifiers of small holograms, and then through sounds made by your scanner to home in on the Vault's location.

Below we'll cover everything you need to know about the Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant, including how to find vaults, how to farm Code Analyzers to get them, and what rewards are inside the vaults themselves.

Locations of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant

You can find Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant in various locations around the game (we've found a lot in The Sterile Land Classified Area). Here's how to locate them:

Play the game until you find a small square green hologram (see above for a reference). Use your scanner (R3). Rotate around, triggering your scanner while looking in all directions, until you hear a new Pinging sound, like sonar. This indicates that there's an Encrypted Vault in that direction. Start travelling towards there. Keep your scanner pinging along the way. It'll get louder as you get closer. Use it to home in on the exact location. Check behind walls and in dark corners, and you should find the Encrypted Vault. It looks like a robotic sarcophagus with a face, floating upright. The image below will help as a reference.

Of course, once you've found a Vault, you need to get it open, which will require some sort of Code Analyzer. Vaults can still be found even if you don't have the Analyzer to get them open, so it's worth checking your Consumables in your inventory to see what ones you have, and making sure you have at least one or two of various types before you start vault hunting.

You also don't have to find the green hologram - that just indicates that the Vault is nearby, but it'll be there regardless of whether you come across the Vault. It's entirely possible to use the scanner unrelatedly, and just happen to hear the telltale "Ping" that means an Encrypted Vault is close.

How to open Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant

(Image credit: Nexon)

As mentioned, to open an Encrypted Vault you'll need either Code Analyzers, Precision Code Analyzers, or Ultra-Precision Code Analyzers. We'll go into how to get these below, but for the time being, when you approach an Encrypted Vault, it will ask for one of these three Analyzers, and one in particular - none of them will act as substitutes for the others.

When you choose to input - and permanently use up - an Analyzer, it begins a minigame wherein you hack open the Encrypted Vault. A line will spin in a circle - you need to press the button mentioned when you see it enter the highlighted zone.

This timing is very sensitive, and frankly a bit suspect. Aim to get it square in the middle of the highlighted zone when you press it. The whole minigame is timed, and mistiming the input will cause the timer to drop even faster.

If you fail to complete all the inputs before the timer runs out, you lose the hacking minigame and get kicked out - your Analyzer still used up in the process. If you succeed, the vault opens and you get the reward inside.

How to farm Code Analyzers in The First Descendant

(Image credit: Nexon)

All three kinds of Code Analyzers are found in locations all around the game, and are a rare drop from many kinds of missions and miniboss enemies. You'll get them just by playing the game, but if you want to farm Code Analyzers, we suggest playing the mission Anticipated Ambush Point in The Sterile Land over and over, which is easy, simple, quickly unlocked in the campaign, and doesn't take long to do at all.

Encrypted Vault rewards

(Image credit: Nexon)

The main unique rewards for opening Vaults in The First Descendant are Negative Ion Particles, a rare resource used for researching many of The First Descendant best characters. Opening Vaults can also sometimes tie into optional side quests, like Magister's Hidden Assets.

