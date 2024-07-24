As cries for Dino Crisis and Mega Man revivals intensify, Capcom says it has to think about the "gameplay and specific appeal that an IP holds"

Capcom just published an official English translation of its annual shareholders meeting, and it seems the company's investors are just as eager for new entries in beloved series as the rest of us. Don't expect any concrete confirmations here of that Dino Crisis remake you've been waiting for, but Capcom's making clear that classic franchise revivals are very much on the table.

Earlier this year, Capcom published the results of its Super Elections poll, where the publisher solicited feedback from hundreds of thousands of fans on topics like their favorite Capcom games and which series they'd want to see new entries in. Dino Crisis and Mega Man topped the list for revival demands, but Capcom has not yet announced plans to revisit either series.

During the shareholder Q&A, Capcom was asked if the Super Elections results would inform development of future games. "We value all our IPs and are thinking of ways to utilize them not only in games but in other media as well," the publisher responded. "As games, we think the gameplay and specific appeal that an IP holds are important and we take a multifaceted approach to our games, including not only new titles and remakes, but also ports and collections as well. Going forward we will continue to consider how to leverage our IPs, working so that a wide range of players can enjoy these games worldwide."

One shareholder asked specifically about plans for the Mega Man series, to which Capcom responded, "Mega Man is one of our highly-valued IPs and we are considering how to create games for it on an ongoing basis." The blue bomber was once Capcom's most prolific mascot, but we haven't seen much of him since the 2018 release of the well-regarded Mega Man 11.

Of course, Dino Crisis is the elephant - or perhaps the triceratops - in this particular room. The PS1 originals have plenty of fans who'd adore a proper follow-up, and those demands have caught fire with the wider gaming community, who've made the idea of a Dino Crisis revival something of a meme. But hey, that exact process got us to Skate 4, right? Here's hoping Capcom recognizes just what "gameplay and specific appeal" it's got with Dino Crisis.

I imagine Capcom popping a blood vessel as helpful investors make suggestions like this: just release Monster Hunter Wilds earlier bro, just put it on Switch dude.