I imagine Capcom popping a blood vessel as helpful investors make suggestions like this: just release Monster Hunter Wilds earlier bro, just put it on Switch dude

Monster Hunter Wilds won't release on the Nintendo Switch because it's "utilizing the latest technology to its limit," which is what Capcom told a shareholder who asked whether it could launch on Nintendo's console.

During a shareholder Q&A session, Capcom was quizzed as to why Monster Hunter Wilds hasn't been announced for the Nintendo Switch. "Will this game be limited to these non-portable consoles?" the shareholder openly mused, highlighting the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, which Wilds has been confirmed for.

"One concept we’ve incorporated into this title is aiming to portray the maximum of the world of Monster Hunter by utilizing the latest technology to its limit. To that end, the platforms capable of realizing that concept are currently the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC," Capcom's response reads.

Capcom also states that it will "provide more thorough details regarding these concepts and themes" at some point in the future. This isn't the first time Capcom has spoken about its technical ambitions with the new game - earlier this year, director Yuya Tokuda said that Wilds would feature Monster Hunter's biggest-ever ecosystems.

Spectacularly, Capcom was also asked why it wouldn't just bump up Monster Hunter Wilds' release date from 2025 to December 2024, in order to "capture more profit." With what I'd imagine to be all the restraint in the world, Capcom merely replied that it would reveal the release date for Wilds "once preparations are complete."

Capcom was also asked how it'll handle mods and cheats in Monster Hunter Wilds. The forthcoming game is the first in the series to feature cross-play across all platforms at launch, so while PC users might well mod aspects of Wilds like creatures, console users obviously won't be able to. Capcom simply thanked the shareholder for their question and, similarly to its previous answer, announced that it'd have more to reveal on this topic in the future.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch next year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S - just not the Nintendo Switch. Read up on our hefty Monster Hunter Wilds preview from Summer Game Fest 2024 for a deep dive on the new game with director Yuya Tokuda.

