CD Projekt won't say whether Witcher 3 is coming to Switch 2 because the RPG studio is "all in on Cyberpunk 2077" for Nintendo's new console

The lineup of Switch 2 launch games includes Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and CD Projekt's once-controversial RPG promises to be the subject of Switch 2 comparison videos for years to come. But does the studio have any plans of bringing The Witcher 3 to Nintendo's next-gen platform? That's a question they're not currently willing to answer.

When posed with the question of a Switch 2 port of Witcher 3 by Eurogamer, gameplay design lead Filip Downar simply said that the studio is "all in on Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition" for the system.

"Our relationship with Nintendo goes back to the original Nintendo Switch, where we released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," Downar added. "We were happy with how that game was received by players so, when we heard about the more powerful Nintendo Switch 2, we immediately thought it would be the perfect platform for Cyberpunk 2077."

The Switch version of The Witcher 3 is certainly not the ideal platform on which to play the game, but it's a minor miracle the portable console can handle the massive open-world RPG at all, and it did bring the game to a whole new audience.

It looks like Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is going to provide a far more impressive experience, and by all accounts the new console should be able to deliver a not just solid, but excellent version of a game like The Witcher 3, which is nearly a full decade old. I'm sure CD Projekt will be more than happen to lay a claim to the re-release crown that keeps being traded back and forth between Skyrim and The Last of Us if it means making a few more Witcher fans in the process.

