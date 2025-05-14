Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn't coming to Nintendo Switch 2 yet, but its director reportedly seems interested in it

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has been the breakout hit of 2025, and has already cemented itself as a game of the year contender among the likes of Monster Hunter Wilds and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. But some, myself included, have been waiting for it to come to the Switch 2 , even though it hasn't been announced for the platform, and it thankfully sounds like its director might be interested in the possibility.

The director of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and CEO of developer Sandfall Interactive, Guillaume Broche, reportedly commented on the possibility when speaking to YouTuber mistermv (spotted and machine translated by MP1st ).

Asked about the Nintendo Switch 2 and whether Clair Obscur coming to the system was something the team was interested in, Broche reportedly explains that given the RPG's success, the team has been presented with a lot of new opportunities, which it's still figuring out. However, as for the possibility of a Switch 2 release, it's "something that could be interesting."

So, while the studio hasn't confirmed anything about a potential Switch 2 port, Broche's comment definitely feels like a sly hint that it's something the devs are thinking about.

Nintendo is expecting to sell 15 million Switch 2 consoles by the end of next March, so there's no doubt having the game of the year frontrunner on there would be a match made in heaven.

