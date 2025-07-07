Despite the 8-year hiatus, Capcom has called Mega Man "one of our most important IPs"

Capcom has commented on Mega Man during its shareholders meeting, with the company "continuously considering ways to develop it further."

It's been just under seven years since Capcom last had its de facto mascot, Mega Man, star in a game with Mega Man 11, and naturally, fans are wondering where the blue bomber has been. Look over to any Capcom community and you'll see Mega Man fans making memes about being neglected while series that sell far more like Resident Evil are getting a game pretty much every year or two (although they are a bit dramatic sometimes when it comes to series' they believe Capcom pays more attention to).

During Capcom's 46th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders , Capcom was asked about its plans for Mega Man, responding, "The Mega Man series is one of our most important IPs, and we are continuously considering ways to develop it further. However, we do not have any additional information we can share at this time." While it might have been obvious, considering the amount of Mega Man collections released in the last decade, Capcom saying clear as day that Mega Man "is one of our most important IPs" is sure to be good news for some.

Capcom was also asked about Mega Man merch sales, saying, "We receive a particularly high volume of inquiries about the Mega Man series from overseas markets. We will continue to focus on expanding this business further. "

While this doesn't necessarily translate to new games being created, Mega Man's popularity remains strong, even without new releases. It may be that Capcom doesn't just want to create another standard Mega Man game and is looking for a way to innovate the series, which is why it should make Mega Man Legends 3.

