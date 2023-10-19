All Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EMF Experiment locations and guide

The Spider-Man 2 EMF experiments are special science-based side missions with locations all over the city, each one contributing in some way to the progress of the Emily-May Foundation that Harry Osborne has set up. Whether it's programming bee bots, creating new forms of life, or riding a bike across central park, each of these has its own unique puzzles and challenges, and completing them all unlocks one of the Spider-Man 2 suits you can earn. If you're intrigued about saving the world in ways that don't involve breaking noses, here's my guide on how to find and complete every EMF Experiment in Spider-Man 2.

All EMF Experiments locations in Spider-Man 2

All Spider-Man 2 EMF experiments are laid out below, though aside from no. 9, the actual numbers can be ignored and these experiments approached in any order.

Central Park: Energy: Testing an electric bike by riding it through Central Park. Central Park: Bee Drones: Shoot targets while operating a drone. Little Tokyo: Plant Science: Collect plant specimens and splice them together. Brooklyn Heights: Energy: Deploy Wind Turbines at a high altitude. Queens Apiary: Bee Drones: Shoot targets while operating a drone. Prospect Park: Bee Drones: Recover a stolen bee drone. Portside: Plant Science: Splice plant DNA with fish genes. Two Bridges: Plant Science: Recover and return a stolen plant. Emily-May Foundation (unlocks when all others completed): Create a new species of plant.

Some of these tasks are certainly harder than others, and most involve some sort of puzzle solution or mini-game rather than standard Spider-Man stuff (with a couple of exceptions). The actual experiments are largely linked to scientific studies and technologies you see mentioned when you first encounter the Emily-May Foundation with Harry, allowing you to aid the researchers in their respective projects. With that in mind, we'll cover all the EMF experiments below, and what you need to do to beat them.

Central Park: Energy EMF Experiment

The first EMF experiment has you riding a bike through central park to test the new battery, though a glitch means you have to complete the ride within a time limit. Use R2 liberally to gain speed boosts, and watch the path ahead for obstacles you'll have to navigate. You also don't need to worry about people - everybody has spidey-sense and can dodge oncoming peril, it seems.

Central Park: Bee Drones EMF Experiment

Here you pilot a bee drone and have to destroy targets. There's no peril involved - just use the mini-map to close on enemy targets and blast them, before finishing up the sequence by spraying pheromones on some marked areas.

Little Tokyo: Plant Science EMF Experiment

On this rooftop, you need to find several species of plant and splice their genetics together. The plants are all nearby, though not necessarily in the garden - press R3 to use your scanner and find the outliers, then bring them back and set up the puzzle using the solution above. Then it's simply a matter of webbing shut some burst pipes, and you'll be finished.

Brooklyn Heights: Energy EMF Experiment

Here you need to deploy five remote wind turbines by gliding above 120 metres and hitting the Square button. The best way is to use the local rooftop vents and tunnels to launch yourself upwards, then quickly spam all five turbines as fast as the game will let you. After they're all up, you'll need to beat some Hunter drones that have interfered with one of them, then manually toss it back into the air.

Central Park: Bee Drones EMF Experiment

If you did the Central Park bee experiment, this starts much the same - blasting targets on a rooftop with one of the drones. However, you'll then have to pursue a bird through the city, encouraging it back to its home with sonic pulses, before blasting a plank to lock it in its cage.

Prospect Park: Bee Drones EMF Experiment

More damn bee drones! After some blasting targets as usual, you need to find a stolen bee drone. Narrow down its location after checking nearby rooftops, then commandeer the drone inside the thieves' base, blasting open tanks of captured bees to force the thieves outside, where you can smack 'em.

Portside: Plant Science EMF Experiment

This one has a few phases - firstly, you need to isolate a pathogen by deleting corruptions from it (aiming for the shape shown above), then swing over to the nearby riverbank. Here you need to scan for fish with R3, then pull them out of the water with L1+R1 until you get the right breed - then it's back to the station to create the sequence of genetics shown above.

Two Bridges: Plant Science EMF Experiment

After swinging over to get a plant sample from a nearby greenhouse, you discover its been stolen first, and simply need to follow some pollen clouds to the goons guarding it. After dealing with them, return it to the station and complete the above puzzle to build a new hybrid crop for F.E.A.S.T.

Emily-May Foundation final experiment

After completing all the other EMF Experiments, you'll get a message from MJ that takes you back to the house, where a message from Harry reveals he wants to make a hybrid of the two plants that represent his mom and Aunt May, a memorial to them. What follows is a very difficult gene-splicing puzzle - but fortunately, I scouted ahead and found the answer for you, just above.

Once you complete that, you'll get the Life Story suit for Peter, a version of his costume that's designed for space travel, complete with helmet and bulkier outline.

