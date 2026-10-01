When is the DBD Haunted by Daylight event?

The Dead by Daylight Haunted by Daylight Halloween event is back, and I for one can't wait. There are always some changes when recurring events roll around, as well as fresh new rewards, so I'll take a look at everything coming to this year's event below.
There's loads of stuff happening in Dead by Daylight in October, including an awesome new Rift and more cool cosmetic collections coming to the Shop, but if you're most looking forward to the event, then here's when DBD Haunted by Daylight takes place, and the rest of the gory details.
DBD Haunted by Daylight launch date and time
The DBD Haunted by Daylight event takes place starting on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST.
The event shares a lot of the mechanics from previous years, but some things are changing, including how it looks and the removal of the Void dimension. There are also a load of cool new rewards to grab by completing quests, all of which I'll detail before.
The biggest thing to note this year is that there is no Void dimension, so there'll be no disappearing into portals and running around the extra location, which feedback showed left players feeling like gameplay was a little disjointed.
Instead, Void rifts still appear, but now transport players across the map quickly, which can be used to everyone's advantage - but especially chased survivors.
The most important thing to discuss though is the cool rewards that we can earn by completing event quests, so here's the lowdown. You'll be able to unlock the following free cosmetics:
Shane outfit
Hillbilly outfit
Survivor shirts
Killer masks
These rewards look super cool, and you can see the incredible Hillbilly skin at the top of the page. There will be additional outfits to purchase from the in-game store during the event, but I'm only interested in the free stuff.
If you're the same, check out the latest DBD codes for free in-game items and currency, and you should also take a look at the DBD 2026 roadmap to see what else is in store before the end of the year.
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After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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