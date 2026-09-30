What does The Witcher 3 Remastered Loot Merge do?

The Witcher 3 Loot Merge is a new option added to the game with the release of the 2026 remaster, but it's not immediately obvious how it works and this is because, as far as I can tell, sometimes it doesn't.
This appears to be a function rather than a bug, so it's important that you know how Loot Merge works and, vitally, when. If you're wondering whether to turn it on or off or how it works then, this is what you need to know.
What is The Witcher 3 Loot Merge?
The Witcher 3 Remastered Loot Merge collects nearby lootable items from the same type of container and bundles them together in one loot window. However, this only seems to work for certain containers.
I've found that loot merge seems to work for corpses, but not cabinets and chests. For example, in the image above, you can see that the drops for two or three wolves all appear in the same list, making it much quicker to loot the bodies. However, two nearby bags, like in the image at the top of the page, will still bring up separate loot windows.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.