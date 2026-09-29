What does simulating your Witcher 2 save do?

If you've started up The Witcher 3 Remastered and are wondering what the 'simulate Witcher 2' option does, I've got the answers and some advice regarding whether you should or not - even if you've never played The Witcher 2.
This option is actually quite important, as it changes some of the main story beats and even adds/removes quests depending on what you choose, so here's what you need to know about simulating your Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3 Remastered.
Should you simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3?
Yes, you should choose 'On' when asked whether to simulate a The Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3 Remastered, as this gives you the chance to pick important story consequences from the former game, for example, whether certain people lived or died.
This option is given whether you've played The Witcher 2 or not, while players who have save data from the second game are also given the option to import their save. This automatically brings across the decisions you made in The Witcher 2.
Simulating a save instead opens a series of dialogue options during Geralt's visit to Emperor Emhyr's palace in Vizima, during which you can choose who lived and who died in the story leading to this point. The most important option relating to The Witcher 3 is whether Letho is dead or alive, which you can decide in the final question. To be able to interact with him and complete his quests in The Witcher 3, you must choose the option whereby he is still alive. If he's dead, you'll miss a section of the game.
If you turn the save simulation off, the story instead follows default options. I'll list these below, but please note that there are some Witcher 2 spoilers below (I'll leave Witcher 3 spoilers out):
Aryan La Valette is alive.
Henselt is dead.
You saved Anais.
Síle de Tansarville died.
Letho was killed.
Again, this is a bad option to choose if you want to experience everything in The Witcher 3 Remastered as Letho is dead in this playthrough, meaning you'll completely bypass his questline.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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