The best Witcher 3 Gwent Cards: Hero Cards explained and where to find them

In The Witcher 3, one of the main side activities you can enjoy is playing a few rounds of Gwent. Finding the best Witcher 3 Gwent cards and hero cards is a game in of itself, with more than 100 unique cards to collect and multiple questlines tied to it. So it's important that you enter The Witcher 3's Gwent matches with the best cards, ensuring you emerge victorious.

Bu far the best Witcher 3 Gwent cards are the Hero Cards. These offer a variety of unique abilities that can turn the tide of a battle, as well as a number of inherent bonuses that can nullify some of your opponent’s cards and abilities. This guide for The Witcher 3 will tell you why these Hero Cards are worth having in your deck and where to find all of them.

Why The Witcher 3’s Hero Cards Are So Strong In Gwent

The best Witcher 3 Gwent cards, the Hero Cards are unique one-of-a-kind Gwent cards that have special abilities, can offer a large amount of strength, and are not affected by any Special Cards, Weather Cards, or abilities. For example, if your opponent plays a Weather Card, the strength of your Hero Cards on the battlefield will not be lowered. But, this also means that if you use a Commander’s Horn to boost the strength of your units, any of your Hero Cards on the battlefield will not have their strength doubled.

It is important to use them wisely during a match, such as when you think your opponent may use one of his/her Special Cards, and not using your Hero Card as soon as you draw it. Similarly, you want to make use of any of the abilities on your cards. As an example, Ermion’s special ability “triggers the transformation of all Berserker Cards on the same row.” So, it wouldn’t be much use to play Ermion when you don’t have any Berserker Cards on the battlefield or if your Berserker Cards are split across multiple rows.

These cards can vastly change how a round plays out. They can force your opponent to skip, allow you to claw your way back from a bad first round, or lull your opponent into a false sense of security, surprising them with a powerful card at the end of a round.

Where to find Witcher 3 Hero Cards and what abilities do they have?

The Witcher 3’s three open worlds and two expansions offer up a total of 25 Hero Cards for you to find by completing quests, playing Gwent with Merchants, and exploring buildings. Below are all 25 Hero Cards (and 1 regular card), the abilities they possess, and where you can find them.

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 15

: 15 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from the Scoia’tael merchant during the ‘Gwent: Big City Players’ Quest in Novigrad

Draug

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Crach an Craite during the ‘Gwent: Skellige Style’ Quest on The Skellige Isles.

Eithné

Row: Ranged Combat

Ranged Combat Strength: 10

10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Zoltan during the ‘Gwent: Old Pals’ Quest in Novigrad.

Esterad Thyssen

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Sigismund Dijkstra during the ‘Gwent: Big City Players’ Quest in Novigrad.

Geralt of Rivia

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 15

: 15 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Thaler during the ‘Gwent: Playing Thaler’ Quest in Novigrad.

Imlerith

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Random reward from Gwent players across the game’s regions.

Iorveth

Row : Ranged Combat

: Ranged Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Rewarded upon completing the ‘Shock Therapy’ Quest on The Skellige Isles.

Isengrim Faoiltiarna

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Ability : Morale Boost - Adds +1 to all units on the row (excluding itself). Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Morale Boost - Adds +1 to all units on the row (excluding itself). : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Can be found on one of the Bandits in Zed’s house during the ‘A Dangerous Game’ Quest in Novigrad.

John Natalis

Row: Close Combat

Close Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Obtained from Earl during the ‘A Dangerous Game’ Quest in Novigrad.

Kayran

Row : Ranged/Close Combat

: Ranged/Close Combat Strength : 8

: 8 Ability : Agile - Can be placed in either the Close Combat or Ranged Combat rows. Morale Boost: Adds +1 to all units on the same row (excluding itself). Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Agile - Can be placed in either the Close Combat or Ranged Combat rows. Morale Boost: Adds +1 to all units on the same row (excluding itself). : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Random reward from Gwent players across the game’s regions.

Leshen

Row : Ranged Combat

: Ranged Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Ermion during the ‘Gwent: Skellige Style’ Quest on The Skellige Isles.

Letho of Gulet

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from the Oreton Boatwright during the ‘Gwent: Velen Players’ Quest in Velen.

Menno Coehoorn

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Ability : Medic - Allows you to choose one card from your discard pile to play instantly (excluding Hero and Special Cards). Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Medic - Allows you to choose one card from your discard pile to play instantly (excluding Hero and Special Cards). : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from the Innkeep at the Inn at the Crossroads location in Velen during the ‘Gwent: Playing Innkeeps’ Quest.

Morvran Voorhis

Row : Siege Combat

: Siege Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Marquise Serenity during the ‘Gwent: Big City Players’ Quest in Novigrad.

Mysterious Elf

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 0

: 0 Ability : Spy - Place on your opponent's battlefield (counts towards your opponent’s total) and draw 2 cards from your deck. Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Spy - Place on your opponent's battlefield (counts towards your opponent’s total) and draw 2 cards from your deck. : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Gremist during the ‘Gwent: Skellige Style’ Quest on The Skellige Isles.

Philippa Eilhart

Row : Ranged Combat

: Ranged Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Random reward from Gwent players across the game’s regions.

Saesenthessis

Row : Ranged Combat

: Ranged Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Vernon Roche during the ‘Gwent: Old Pals’ Quest in Novigrad.

Tibor Eggebracht

Row : Ranged Combat

: Ranged Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or Abilities

: Not affected by any Special Cards or Abilities Found: Won from Oliver at The Kingfisher location in Novigrad during the ‘Gwent: Playing Innkeeps’ Quest.

Triss Merigold

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 7

: 7 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Lambert during the ‘Gwent: Old Pals’ Quest in Novigrad.

Vernon Roche

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Haddy during the ‘Gwent: Velen Players’ Quest in Velen.

Yennefer of Vengerberg

Row : Ranged Combat

: Ranged Combat Strength : 7

: 7 Ability : Medic - Choose one card from your discard pile and play it instantly (No Hero or Special Cards). Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Medic - Choose one card from your discard pile and play it instantly (No Hero or Special Cards). : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from Stjepan at The Alchemy location in Oxenfurt during the ‘Gwent: Playing Innkeeps’ Quest.

Cerys

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Ability : Summon Shield Maidens - Summons all available Shield Maidens to the battlefield. Hero: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Summon Shield Maidens - Summons all available Shield Maidens to the battlefield. Hero: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from the Innkeep at The Barrel and Bung Inn in the village of Flovive during the Blood and Wine expansion.

Ermion

Row : Ranged Combat

: Ranged Combat Strength : 8

: 8 Ability : Mardroeme - Triggers the transformation of all Berserker cards on the same row. Hero: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Mardroeme - Triggers the transformation of all Berserker cards on the same row. Hero: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Won from the Innkeep in the village of Francollarts during the Blood and Wine expansion.

Kambi (Regular Card)

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 0

: 0 Ability : When Kambi is removed from the battlefield, it will summon the powerful Hemdall Hero Card.

: When Kambi is removed from the battlefield, it will summon the powerful Hemdall Hero Card. Found: Won from the Armorer in the city of Beauclair during the Blood and Wine expansion.

Hemdall

Row : Close Combat

: Close Combat Strength : 11

: 11 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Will spawn on the battlefield once the Blood and Wine expansion card Kambi is removed from the battlefield.

Hjalmar

Row : Ranged Combat

: Ranged Combat Strength : 10

: 10 Hero : Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities.

: Not affected by any Special Cards or abilities. Found: Included in the starting deck from Count Monnier during the Blood and Wine expansion.

