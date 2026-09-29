Washing Machine puzzle solution in Control Resonant

The washing machine puzzle in Control Resonant is set in a laundry, wherein players are given numerous washing machines to play with, and a note on the wall with a grid of ones and zeros. It's easy to be a bit confused by what's expected of you here, but I'll lay out how to solve it and what you need to know about the washing machine puzzle solution.
Did you know that this puzzle might secretly be linked to the lore of the Control Resonant FBC Terminals that ask you questions? Check out the link to find out more!
How to solve the Washing Machine puzzle in the Control Resonant laundry
The key to the Washing Machine puzzle is that the grid of ones and zeros on the poster is meant to represent the rows of washing machines inside the Laundry, and which ones should be turned on and off. If you interpret a One as meaning "on", you can activate specific machines, which solves the puzzle.
However, if you need a simple guide, we've got both written and visual representation below. Rows of machines are numbered left to right, with orange marks to represent which ones you should turn on. If a machine has no mark on it, it either can't be interacted with, or it should be switched off.
Row 1 (Left side/West): Turn on the machine next the break in the middle.
Row 2: No machines turned on.
Row 3: No machines turned on.
Row 4: Turn on the machines at each end of the row, closest and furthest from the entrance.
Row 5: Turn on the two machines next to each other in the middle.
Row 6 (Right side/East): Turn on the machine in the middle.
If done correctly, this should open a secret door in the Laundry backroom. Heading through will reveal a secret area with several collectibles, as well as a crate with a Health Upgrade Point.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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