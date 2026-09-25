Power Lines in Control Resonant is a quest wherein Dylan has to solve exactly that: rerouting three sets of Power Lines in the Perimeter Station, the Factory Station, and the East Park Station in order to supply the FBC with enough energy for a project that they're working on. Each Station ends up being a puzzle in its own right, some of which are fairly complex and involved, rounded off by an incredibly complex puzzle with a Vanished Station that is more than likely to confused many. If you're having trouble, I'll lay out the solutions to all the Power Line puzzles throughout Control Resonant, broken up by location to make it easier to manage.
How to solve the Power Lines puzzles in Control Resonant
The general solution for every one of the Power Lines puzzles in Control Resonant is to place "Calibration Units" at specific locations, then activate the large machine referred to as the "Tuning Device", as explained by the "Calibration Instructions" document that appears at all three locations.
This sounds simple, but each location in Control Resonant adds layers of complexity and obscurity that make that simple-sounding task more difficult, before a final test that's a genuine brain-melter. Below I'll take you through all of them individually, so you know what to do.
The Perimeter Power station is likely to be the first place that you experience this puzzle, and it's certainly the most straightforward version, making it a good place to start.
The challenge here is that you need to place all three Calibration Units (the little devices you can pick up and carry) inside the square areas marked with yellow tape. Specifically, you need to place two of them in squares as far away from the Device as possible, and one of them as close as possible, as explained by the scrawled note near the Device itself. We'll explain how to do that below.
On the platform, head South and look behind the half-formed wall of Mold to see one Calibration Unit. Bring it out into the open for easy use.
Go up the platform stairs to the North to find a dead end blocked by Mold, a marked yellow square and a second Calibration Unit.
Go up the platform stairs to the South (the way you entered) to find a Power Core with Charge in it keeping a store door open. Take the charge down to the platform and along the tracks to the North to find another Power Core. Power it up to open a door with the third Calibration Unit.
Now you have all three units, you need to place them. Firstly, take the charge back upstairs and open the Store door with a yellow tape trail leading to it. Place the Unit inside the marked square there.
Take the second unit and place it up the North stairs at the dead end, as marked in step 2.
Finally, there's a square right next to the Device, on the platform. Place the final Unit there and trigger the Tuning Device to complete the puzzle.
East Park Station Power Lines puzzle solution
Here the goal is more straightforward, to put a Calibration Unit on every one of the three marked yellow squares on the platform, and then trigger the device.However, incomplete placements have a habit of teleporting people who trigger the device to different locations, which is both useful and frustrating, depending on how you use it.
Upstairs from the Platform, get the Calibration Unit in the North store and bring it to the platform for easy access.
On the platform, shatter the Mold clumps blocking off the marked areas with some basic melee attacks.
A second Calibration Unit is simply waiting on the platform's South side.
Take the two Calibration Units and place one each in the North and South marked squares, by the staircases.
Trigger the Tuning Device to be teleported into a closed store with a third Calibration Unit. You can open the door from the inside by hitting the electrical panel.
Take the third Unit downstairs and place it on the final unoccupied marked square. Press the Tuning Device to finish this and activate the Power Lines in the East Park Station.
Factory Station Power Lines puzzle solution
The final Power Lines puzzle starts off very simple, but is by far the most complex of all three, as events conspire to actually teleport you out of the universe once it's done and extend things. First of all though, you need place three Calibration Units in a straight line.
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Go around and behind the North platform stairs to find the first Calibration Unit, and take it to the platform.
For the second Calibration Unit, head back upstairs to find it inside an open storefront ahead of you.
The third Calibration Unit is on top of the train's roof on the West track.
With all three units, you need to place them in a line - two between the benches on the track, and one next to the stairs. You can use the image below for reference.
Activate the Tuning Device to complete this puzzle and move onto the next phase.
Reroute the Vanished Station puzzle solution
Having completed the last station, you'll be teleported to a new area (and a new station) outside of reality. After fighting some Mold enemies and speaking with some survivors via a payphone, you'll have to use another Tuning Device to reconnect with Manhattan and return the station outside of its pocket dimension.
There are several things to note here: firstly, there are two Tuning Devices on two different platforms (the A and B platforms), and triggering the Devices causes you to teleport between them both. Secondly, there are four Calibration Units total, and you'll need all of them. Thirdly, there are clumps of Mold that have two unique properties: they grow when exposed to light, and they conduct electricity. That means that if you shine a spotlight on an area, it can cause the Mold to grow, and that Mold can be used to link broken electrical cables and conduct the charge between them. However, it can also obstruct things, depending on where it's growing, and you can't get rid of it while light is shining on it - it grows back too fast.
With all that in mind, here's the solution to reroute the Vanished Station:
Trigger the Tuning Device to be teleported to platform B. Head up the stairs and break the electrical box to open the gate and link the two platforms without the need to teleport.
Head upstairs and take the charge from the Power Core linked to the spotlight focused on the Mold. Smash the Mold clump to raise another gate and meet the survivors. There's also two Calibration Units with them, which you'll need. Place them on Platform A for easy use.
Move the electrical Charge on the Power Core from outside their hideout to the one just further West to open a shop door and get a third Calibration Unit to put on Platform B.
Finally, grab that Charge from the Shop and take it to Platform A's Power Core. This will open the gate up the Northern Staircase, letting you get the Fourth Calibration Unit. Now you have all four, put two on each platform to save a tedious commute.
On Platform A, place one Calibration Unit in each of the two marked squares. If the floodlight is causing Mold to grow in one of the squares, move the Charge back to the Survivors' Power Core upstairs to shut down the light.
On Platform B, use an electrical charge to get all the Mold to grow everywhere it can, then move the Charge back upstairs to shut everything down, or just keep it in your weapon if you move fast.
Destroy all Mold on Platform B except for those clumps that are linking the wires.
Place the two Calibration Units on the now-exposed marked yellow squares of Platform B, then rush to the Tuning Device and pull the lever.
At this point some Mold enemies will teleport in for you to defeat, but now all you need to do is head upstairs and talk to Dr. Florez to round everything off and complete the Power Lines quest. You'll even get one of the valuable Control Resonant Living Shards, which are used to unlock new weapons!
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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