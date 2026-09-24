"We don't have an excuse": Control Resonant day-1 patch fixes major issues, but causes a bigger headache for PC players who now have to reinstall the whole 92 GB game

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The enemies will be less spongy at the end of the download at least

Dylan asleep with a hand touching his shoulder during the trailer for Control 2.
(Image credit: Remedy)

Remedy has released a new patch for Control Resonant to address some early criticism for the game, which is good news if you don't mind downloading the entire game again on Steam.

Control Resonant review scores have been generally positive, but there were a number of criticisms that came up frequently in reviews, with those being the focus of discussion ahead of its launch today. One such thing is the strength of protagonist Dylan, or just the general health of enemies making things feel a bit drawn out at first.

Thankfully, Remedy has taken this on board for a patch released today alongside the launch, and addressed the criticism. In the patch notes, Remedy acknowledges "Dylan's overall combat strength early on in the game not feeling powerful enough (even if the man just woke up from a coma)." The developer says that with its new combat balancing, "We strongly believe these changes will improve the gameplay feel and flow while still providing a challenge."

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These changes include reducing the base health and how long it takes to stun most enemies, including the Dancer and Deserter boss fights, with the maximum Aberrant and Ability strengths also being buffed. These are the patch's major focus, but Remedy is also making respeccing easier by increasing the stock of the "Reset Items" across the game's vendors, as well as some updates to the game's UI.

Unfortunately, PC players who had pre-loaded the game on Steam discovered that they were unfortunately then forced to download the entire 92 GB game again, with this patch releasing one hour before the game's launch. Remedy addresses this on Twitter, saying: "This triggered certain platform mechanisms on PC, forcing players who had already downloaded the game to download it again, thereby causing you unnecessary inconvenience.

"This was an oversight on our part. We don't have an excuse, we would only like to sincerely apologise to everyone affected. We will learn from this experience and strive to prevent similar issues in the future."

It's a pain, but if it results in a better game experience, hopefully the extra wait for some is worth it.

Control Resonant Metacritic score places it higher than its predecessor, but it can't touch 2026's top 20 bangers like Resident Evil Requiem and Pokemon Pokopia.

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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