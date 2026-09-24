It's taken nearly four years, but Razer has finally made a sequel to the best webcam ever made, and it can record at 4K60

Razer has been a bit quieter on the content creation side of things in recent years, but today it's launching a new webcam that absolutely reinstates its claim to the top of the creator market. The Razer Kiyo V2 Pro is the world's second 4K60 webcam, and it's finally a true successor to the Kiyo Pro Ultra launched at the start of 2023. If this new model is anything like its predecessor, it could end up being one of the best bits of content creation gear ever made.
The new Kiyo V2 Pro adopts a different shape than the previous iterations of the Kiyo, with a horizontal body behind it, but it's still got the same recognizable lens on its face - and it's no less bulky than the Kiyo Pro Ultra.
It's fitted with a Sony STARVIS 2 sensor that's 1/1.8 inches and a lens that has an f/1.9 aperture. That actually means the new model has a smaller sensor than the Kiyo Pro Ultra, which does make some sense, seeing as the Ultra version still has the biggest sensor ever put in a webcam. Aperture on both models is the same, however. Razer says the V2 Pro supplies 4K60 capture with reduced motion blur over previous iterations. There's also ultra-high dynamic range and a wide-angle lens with no edge distortion.
Razer
Razer Kiyo V2 Pro Webcam
Interestingly, the Kiyo V2 Pro is only supposed to be $299.99, so I'm not quite sure why it's showing up at $349.99 at Amazon. Either way, you might want to check here at Razer's own store in your region first to make sure you get it as close to MSRP as possible. Amazon says that despite it launching today, there are only 20 left currently.
Of course, there's plenty going on in Synapse to help you control it as well, with one-click image enhancement and DSLR image customization for things like aperture. It also wouldn't be a modern-day webcam without a dose of AI thrown in, so Razer has included AI-powered auto-framing. That's not generative AI, just the same kind of AI pan, tilt, and zoom we've been seeing in webcams like Obsbot, Insta360, and more.
In a deeper dive through Synapse controls, you'll be able to choose your ISO, shutter speed, white balance, exposure, gain, motion clarity, and more. Many of these settings were available with the Kiyo Pro Ultra, but with an updated sensor and innards, there's bound to be even more to play with.
I've been using the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra for all of my YouTube content since it launched, and people are frequently surprised when I tell them I'm not using a DSLR camera. I've always loved it for its image clarity in low-light conditions - it may be a bulky monster of a webcam that's not exactly in keeping with the tiny convenience of many of its rivals, but Razer's cams aren't bred for that purpose. The Kiyo V2 Pro, like its predecessor, aims to give content creators like me the best possible camera quality and capabilities without the need for a very pricey DSLR purchase, and a bulky body and massive sensor make that happen.
With that in mind, there's a universal mount and standard L-shaped mount to help you secure the camera to a monitor or mount it to a tripod. I'm hoping there's a sizing compatibility here so I can attach it to my Elgato Prompter, since this could end up being the ultimate combination for YouTubers and streamers like me. At the same time, you still get the best of both worlds if you want to use this as a webcam, because there's an integrated privacy shutter for when you're not using it and don't want people spying on you through software.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
No rubber camera lens cover this time though, as Razer noted to me in a press briefing that they realised there was no need for both. Personally, I quite liked having the lens cover as protection for what was a very pricey webcam.
Speaking of which, Razer has kept the pricing of the Kiyo V2 Pro consistent with the Kiyo Pro Ultra, launching to the same tune of $299.99 / £299.99. That's still very expensive for a webcam, but I'm glad that, all this time later, it hasn't upped the cost, especially because, as stock has waned, the price of the Kiyo Pro Ultra has increased.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.