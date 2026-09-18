Control Resonant Metacritic score places it higher than its predecessor, but it can't touch 2026's top 20 bangers like Resident Evil Requiem and Pokemon Pokopia

Control Resonant review scores are out ahead of the mind-bending action RPG sequel's September 24 launch, and it's looking strong – just the way the Oldest House would want it.
The game has an 84 Metacritic score based on 56 reviews as of writing, ranking it slightly better than the original Control's 82 rating. Note, though, that Metacritic's overall "Metascore" is unique to its separate platform averages. Based on the original Control's PC score, for example, the 2019 game wins out against Control Resonant with an 85 score.
GamesRadar+'s own Control Resonant review awards Remedy Entertainment's newest supernatural mood board a three-out-of-five, as games editor Oscar Taylor-Kent says, "Remedy continues to create unexpected games even across its sequels, though I finish this journey wishing it had more of the restraint and tightness of the original game and its DLCs."
Some other reviewers share the underwhelmed sentiment. Polygon describes Control Resonant as "a perfectly serviceable game. But that is exactly the problem." Kotaku is, instead, more forgiving and calls Control Resonant an "imperfect, but relentlessly, characteristically interesting" experience.
IGN was a bit more enthused, recognizing in an eight-out-of-10 review that Remedy's latest can be "somewhat dull in certain stretches," but it also takes big "swings that land alongside some of this studio's best." In its own eight-out-of-10 review, Push Square specifically finds pleasure in "some of the best-looking environments of the console generation," which "is also worked into the game's mechanics. A double jump, light forms of flight, and an endlessly cool shift ability that lets you latch onto a new axis of gravity make Resonant's world a delight to traverse."
Others like Vice were even more bold in their passion; Vice gives Control Resonant a full-fat 10-out-of-10 score, calling combat an "absolute thrill, mixing levitation maneuvers, air dashes, telekinetic powers, and fast-paced melee attacks," which comes "together to create one of the best action RPGs released this year."
Still, Control Resonant hasn't been able to infiltrate 2026's top 20 games on Metacritic, since the lowest score on the list is an 87 for 007 First Light. Resident Evil Requiem and Pokemon Pokopia form a strong middle-of-the-pack with matching 89 scores. Finally, the indie twin-stick shooter Sektori, which originally came out at the end of 2025, tops Metacritic's Best Games This Year list with a 94 score based on nine reviews about its Nintendo Switch 2 port. Hey, I know you loved Big Walk (91 score) and Mina the Hollower (90), but I don't make the Metacritic rules.
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Don't take them too seriously, then. The Federal Bureau of Control wouldn't like you succumbing to anyone else's propaganda, anyway.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
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