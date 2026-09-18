I Am Legend 2 writer says he's doing everything he can to get it made, but they are facing "a series of obstacles"

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It's not the end of the world for the Will Smith sequel, according to Akiva Goldsman

Will Smith as Dr. Robert Neville in I Am Legend
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Post-apocalyptic tales are always going to guarantee tough times are ahead, but for writer Akiva Goldsman, the script for I Am Legend 2 is proving to be tougher than most. Speaking to Radio Times about the sequel announced back in 2022, the screenwriter, who also penned the original film, confessed he's hit a few snags writing the next chapter for Will Smith's Robert Neville.

"I have run up against a series of obstacles that I refuse to allow to defeat me," confessed Goldsman. "That is the truth of that one. We're pressing on. We're trying. We're doing everything we can to get it made."

At this point, it's still a surprise it's happening at all. A bold tactic to turn the end-of-the-world story into a franchise, the new sequel will run off the original film's alternate ending, which saw Neville leave New York behind and head off to reunite with the last dregs of humanity. The only way you might've seen this ending, though, is if you'd watched it on the I Am Legend bonus features. See what happens when you don't support physical media?

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The other question is what role Michael B. Jordan, who was also confirmed to join, plays in the second chapter. Could he be fighting side-by-side with Smith against the infected, or could he be leading the charge against our hero in a battle to the death? Michael B. Jordan as a vampire? Doesn't bear thinking about.

One thing Goldsman was quick to clarify is that he doesn't plan on ripping our hearts out this time around by (spoilers) killing the dog as he did in the first film. "I fear that I would not survive the backlash should we kill another dog." Even if they do, it'll probably be in the threequel spawned off a deleted scene, anyway. For all the other upcoming movies set to hit our screens, check out our guide.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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