The Evercade Dual Thumbstick Wireless Controller readies the cartridge-based retro console for early 3D gaming, even if it's not my outright favorite retro gamepad

The Evercade Dual Thumbstick Wireless Controller might not be the fanciest retro controller for under $40, but it's a nice fit for Blaze's cartridge-based console line-up. Its full-sized analogue sticks feel nice in the early 3D games creeping into the system's library, and while the lack of hall-effect tech, slightly blocky shell feel, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity are potential sticking points, it's still a perfectly serviceable option for players already invested in the Evercade ecosystem.
Some may accuse the Evercade Dual Thumbstick Wireless Controller of being late. I’d argue it has arrived exactly when it means to, as the evolving cartridge-wielding ecosystem has only just found a need for 3D controls. Yes, the retro console maker first started venturing into three dimensions with glover in 2024, but now that it’s firmly in its fifth-generation territory, you’ve a reason to want to sticks if you own a VS or Alpha.
I’m going to say this up front: the Evercade Dual Thumbstick pad isn’t the best retro controller out there. That’s not to say it isn’t a good gamepad that builds upon the staple gamepad feel first supplied by the VS console pad, nor does it fail in adding nice-feeling 3D controls to a tried and tested formula. It’s just that it doesn’t quite nail the ergonomic side of things or build upon some of the greatest designs out there.
You shouldn’t really pick up the Dual Thumbstick Wireless Controller expecting it to be an amazingly authentic pad for your custom emulation station. What Blaze does with this accessory does further provide the Evercade ecosystem with its own unique hardware feel as it expands its library to 3D. Not unlike the N64 controller, this gamepad is far from perfect, but it feels like it’s made with purpose and is anything but generic.
If you were expecting the Evercade Dual Thumbstick Wireless Controller to do the usual SNES knock-off thing, or even try and emulate the look of a PS1 gamepad, then you probably aren’t familiar with Blaze’s whole vibe. Since releasing its first cartridge-based handheld back in 2021, it’s stuck to a glossy, blocky philosophy that evokes the feeling of arcade perspex and ‘80s cabinet designs, and the console maker will be damned if ergonomic needs disrupt that energy.
Really, though, at a glance, the Dual Thumbstick Wireless Controller looks like an ergonomic nightmare. Big, flat sides make up a bold square (technically rectangular) shell that, from the front, doesn’t contour to your hands, and the pads going to get up close and personal with your bottom finger joints.
The gamepad’s saving grace is found around the rear, as Blaze’s experience in the world of handhelds is fully present. Very subtle contours on the back help form grips for your ring and pinky fingers, while space under the shoulders provides refuge for your middle digits. That leaves your index fingers resting on top, which works thanks to the low-profile nature of the digital shoulder buttons.
Evercade’s analogue controller isn’t outright uncomfortable, but it will feel pretty angular if you’re used to modern gamepad ergonomics. In fact, it feels especially bulky compared to Sony’s original designs, which is probably a symptom of me having spent extra time with the company’s early systems while crafting my guide on how to play PS2 games. My point here is that as a cursec controller collector, I’ve encountered pads that commit far worse ergonomic crimes, but just like with the NES, you’ll feel like you’ve been holding a rectangle after a few hours.
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Now with added sticks
Yes, I know you came here for the sticks. Rest assured, the Dual Thumbstick Wireless Controller has what you’re looking for right on the front, squeezed in just below the same D-pad and button layout as the VS pad. If you’re all about that PlayStation symmetrical life, you’ll be pleased as punch to see the analogue sticks sitting side by side, meaning the tips of your thumbs can have a smooch while you’re running around as a sentient mitt, an anthropomorphic bear, or a Shakespearean vampire.
If you prefer asymmetrical sticks, you will absolutely find this layout cramped like usual. I wouldn’t say it’s any worse than a PlayStation controller, but if you’ve got tall thumbs, you might have to play using your tips rather than the ball. The concave, rubberized grips mean you’ll have a good hold on them no matter where you position your digits, and the fact they’re full-sized is commendable given the temptation to use those smaller (subjectively horrid) mini Joy-Con alternatives as a space saver.
The controller’s titular feature does hit the spot for analogue movement, but there’s one massive caveat: these are traditional potentiometer sticks. It almost feels outlandish not to opt for at least Hall effect sensors in 2026, so as not to fall prey to the blight of stick drift, but alas, I’m guessing opting for magnetic parts wasn’t cost-friendly on the manufacturing side of things.
It’s still something I’m sure many players will raise an eyebrow at, purely based on the hysteria around stick drift alone. What I will say is that as someone who’s been fixing controllers for virtually decades now, and owns a shameful number of pads with sticks, drifting isn’t always a guarantee, and there’s every chance Blaze has accounted for wear and tear with some internal design provisions.
There’s perhaps a case to be made for a sub-$40 controller not having hall effect sticks. The issue is that brands like 8Bitdo and GameSir have already normalized the tech in that specific price band. Keep in mind that other USB gamepads are often compatible with the Evercade Alpha and VS, meaning you can also use something like the Gulikit Elves 2 Pro that boasts pretty lofty specs compared to Blaze’s own Dual Analogue.
Branded button bashing
It might feel like Evercade already shot itself in the foot by enabling wide USB controller support before releasing the Dual Thumbstick controller. In my eyes, a gamepad has an equal role in establishing a console’s brand and unique feel, and it’s the reason why the big dogs like Sony will restrict you to using a DualSense with the PS5.
It’s for that reason I think the Evercade Dual Thumbstick’s main reason for being on this planet is brand identity, and I don’t mean that as an insult. In the hands, there’s no mistaking which console range this pad belongs to, and it feeds into the idea of Blaze’s machine being a fully fledged platform with its own hardware and cartridge ecosystem.
Sure, you could just pop in a compatible gamepad to your Alpha or Nexus and get by, but this dedicated Bluetooth controller is tailored for Evercade. No button mapping or sussing out layouts is required with this pad, as you’d perhaps expect from any purpose-made set of buttons, and while the right analogue stick will feel redundant across a chunk of the console’s 2D library, it will equip your setup to deal with the new 3D editions that should be ushered in with the Nexus.
Outside of providing the Evercade home console with a clutchable controller identity, the Dual Thumbstick is serviceable. The membrane buttons are tactile enough, not ever so slightly shallower than I like, while the floating D-pad avoids any major pivoting issues (rolling out moves in Street Fighter is not an issue). The four shoulder buttons, while digital and perhaps limited outside of older games, are pleasantly clicky and within comfortable reach.
I’m hesitant to say the thing I’d change with the Evercade Dual Thumbstick Controller is the shape, as the blocky design feels like part of the brand’s DNA. That said, as the proud(?) owner of many of Blaze’s old third-party PS1 controllers before it was revitalized into a retro console maker in 2018, I know it could have made something with proper grips and perhaps a less slippery body, while creating something that still feels unique
Connectivity caveats
The Evercade Dual Thumbstick controller comes with a wireless dongle, but instead of using 2.4 GHz, it uses a Bluetooth receiver. I know for a fact that isn’t going to go down well with latency-sensitive purists, as while I’m almost certain most players won’t feel any meaningful lag, it’s still one for the caveat list.
It might feel weird opting for Bluetooth over 2.4 GHz if you have to include a dongle anyway, but I suspect the decision will make sense in the future. For now, it’s a workaround to enable support for existing Evercade systems, although not the handhelds, since the company has decided hybrid functionality isn’t its jam, but I’m fully expecting to see a VS-R successor in the future that will sync straight up to the new wireless controller.
Of course, one main reason to opt for Bluetooth connectivity outside of that is better battery life efficiency. It’s part of the reason why the Evercade Dual Thumbstick Controller can keep going for 15 hours on a single charge, as having tested plenty of 2.4 GHz pads like the Retro Fighters StrikerDC, I know too well that you’re milage on that tech is closer to 11 hours.
Naturally, you can plug the pad straight into Evercade consoles or your PC using USB, and the latter will assume it’s an Xbox 360 controller. That’s incredibly handy in a pinch if, like me, you forgot to stick the dongle back on the back magnet, subsequently misplaced it, then ended up in a tizzy trying to find it for further testing (I really don’t get on with adapters).
Should you pick up the Evercade Dual Thumbstick Controller?
Picking up the Evercade Dual Thumbstick Controller is a no-brainer if you’re already invested in Blaze’s cartridge-based ecosystem. You could say there are gamepads out there that provide better bang for buck, but Blaze’s accessory is designed to feel like it’s made for its console line-up rather than outshine some of the best options for specific consoles or Jack-of-all-trades accessories.
What I will say is that this is a mighty fine first attempt at a proper analogue controller by Blaze. I’ve certainly used gamepads that are gnarlier than the Evercade’s new accessory, and it does a nice job providing your thumbs with the necessities for playing early 3D games. I’m also giving the blocky, ergonomically questionable shell a pass too since it makes sense design-wise for the brand and actually helps the gamepad travel slightly better than something with elongated grips (although I’d be careful with the protruding sticks since they’re not hall effect and are more susceptible to pressure damage).
In truth, most of my Evercade Dual Thumbstick Controller “cons” tie back to Blaze's approach to console hardware so far. There’s no point in me ranting about the lack of rumble support since that’s not a thing with Evercade ports, and while I do think 2.4 GHz would have been a nice addition, sticking with just Bluetooth will make sense down the road.
The bottom line is that picking up Evercade Dual Thumbstick controller will make your machine and games feel like a comprehensive alternative to the PS5, Xbox, or Switch. I wouldn’t say Blaze hasn’t achieved those vibes before now, but the gamepad does help reinforce the idea that it’s a main player in the console scene today, one that could snatch retro players from the big three as they sail to their all-digital doom.
How I tested the Evercade Dual Thumbstick Controller
For two weeks, I tested the Dual Thumbstick Controller with Blaze’s own Evercade Alpha, VS-R, and my PC. During that time, I compared the gamepad’s ergonomics, buttons, analogue sticks, and general performance to modern controllers and pads designed for specific retro consoles, weighing up whether it offers enough to justify its price tag.
Phil is the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specializes in retro console setups, choosing the latest gaming handhelds, and navigating the choppy seas of using modern-day PC hardware. In the past, they have covered everything from retro gaming history to the latest gaming news, in-depth features, and tech advice for publications like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, PCGamesN, and Den of Geek. In their spare time, they pour hours into fixing old consoles, modding Game Boys, exploring ways to get the most out of the Steam Deck, and blasting old CRT TV visuals into their eye sockets.
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