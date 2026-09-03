The wireless Scuf Valor Pro controller will remind you why comfort is one of the most important aspects of choosing your gaming peripherals

The Scuf Valor Pro feels much improved from its original wired-only version. Its build quality is excellent; its deep and uniquely shaped grips make it feel distinct, and overall it's just a really responsive gamepad that you can tell is bred for Xbox controller fans. Even with a more reasonable price than some of the outlandish licensed controllers out there, it still finds itself in a tricky part of the market, up against other products that offer a bit more for your money.
So many controllers try to do the same things these days, so I'm always pleasantly surprised when I come across one that feels distinct. Particularly in the Xbox market, a lot of gamepads shoot for their own spins on a tried-and-tested formula that captures what people like about the institution that is the Xbox controller. Sadly, that can lead to a lot of them feeling identical in the hands, but the Scuf Valor Pro Wireless isn't in that camp. It's got these chunky, fat grips that make a bit of a statement as soon as you pick the thing up, and I love it.
Of course, they feel a bit familiar. A while back, I tested the original Scuf Valor Pro controller, an odd case study. We had waited years for a new pro gamepad from Scuf, and what it brought to market was wired-only, behind the times in terms of its features, and it didn't feel too useful in the shooter genre it was supposedly built for.
The Valor Pro Wireless modernizes things with TMR sticks, wireless capabilities, and a slew of eye-catching designs worthy of this brand. It might not seem as though much has changed, but this is definitely more like it. Besides a price of $199 / £179 that pits it against some of the most feature-rich gamepads on the shelves, it's one I'd happily use in my own rotation for its comfort alone.
If you're familiar with the original Valor Pro, you'll know what to expect here. In truth, very little has changed besides its wireless capabilities and other internal substitutions. Scuf seems to really believe in this design since it's now forming the skeleton of the brand's new 8K polling PC controller, the Nemesis.
The Valor Pro Wireless is an asymmetrical controller with some to-be-expected Scuf notes. The Hex rubberized grip texture is back, as are some cleverly angled back buttons that almost wrap themselves around your middle finger. These aren't quite as enveloping as the ones on the Scuf Envision Pro, but they do a good job of positioning themselves in an easily accessible manner.
What's noticeably distinct about this pad are its chunky grips. There are loads of different ways to design comfortable controller grips, but Scuf has focused on depth here in a way I've not seen many times before. The width and length of them are fairly average, so you might not get a sense for it just by looking at the controller's face. Extra girth has been added in the back, which gives the Valor Pro a bit more for you to hold onto. This device feels really substantial in the hands, and if anything, the shape just makes the back buttons easier to actuate because your palms have more of a surface to counter-squeeze into when your middle finger flexes.
As is always the case with Scuf's products these days, there's a magnetic faceplate and loads of cosmetic options for you to choose from. There are options for making a fully custom version of some Scuf controllers (this one included), but faceplates are the brand's answer if you don't want to go through the nitty-gritty details of dialing in every single element's color.
GamesRadar+'s weekly hardware digest
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more from the team at GamesRadar+.
Features
The Valor Pro Wireless sports TMR thumbsticks, improving on the original wired model's Hall sensor modules. To my frustration, Scuf's slippery thumbstick tops are unchanged from the original model. I can't really understand how this brand gets away with supplying uncontrollable thumbstick tops like these when it prides itself on being an FPS controller brand first and foremost. Thankfully, there are swappable nubs in the box, and the taller one that I prefer to use on my right stick has a domed shape that's a little less reminiscent of a Mario Kart banana.
Perhaps controversially, the Valor Pro Wireless uses membrane face buttons. In a world set against them as we see more and more gamepads adopting microswitches, the Valor Pro is staying true to tradition, and I don't mind it in the slightest. Clicky buttons aren't for everyone, and Scuf has done a good job of making these face buttons responsive without the need for clicks.
The Valor Pro Wireless features four back buttons, with the bottom pair responding with standard plastic actuation. The top two, angled slightly further away from your fingers, are microswitches that take a little less effort to push in - a smart move.
The Valor Pro Wireless will naturally be locked to the Xbox's lacklustre polling rate (between 150-400Hz) on the console itself, but there is capability on PC for it to utilize a 1,000Hz polling rate if you use a wired USB-C connection. This is a bit of a shame since it'll need to go through the same annoying process as the original Valor Pro to update and activate it. I'd have hoped Scuf would have cracked the code on this by now, and we'd see 1,000Hz wirelessly as we do on its rivals.
Compared to those rival Xbox controllers, the Valor Pro doesn't come with a carrying case or many swappable parts. Its USB dongle, cable, and swappable thumbsticks come in the box with it, but there's very little to help you hold onto all of those things together. Similarly, there's no charging stand either, which is a bit of a shame considering a lot of licensed Xbox pads at this price offer all of these things. Even the GameSir G7 Pro has a charging stand, and it's under $100.
You can play with the Valor Pro Wireless on PC, Xbox, and via Bluetooth thanks to a connection switch on its back. There are trigger stop switches too; just be aware that due to the triggers being a bit short, their corners can end up feeling as though they're stabbing into you if you press too hard while in microswitch mode. I much prefer the longer trigger shape on the Envision and Omega.
Performance
The best thing about the Valor Pro, without doubt, is its comfort. I mentioned it above, but the unique grip shape really lends itself to hours and hours of gaming at a time.
This thing is an absolute joy to hold, and I'd say it's one of the most comfortable controllers I've tested this year. I played about 3 hours worth of Forza Horizon 6 one evening while catching up with a close friend of mine, and the Valor Pro Wireless was just another element that made that session fly by in a heartbeat. This is a super comfortable controller, especially if you have larger hands and like having a bit more of a hold on your gaming peripherals.
Like any TMR controller, the Valor Pro responds really well in first-person shooters. Having those four back buttons so close to your middle finger is a really nice bonus too, and helped me to feel like I didn't need to take my thumbs off the movement and aiming controls. If Scuf wanted to hone in on this aspect even more, it'd be nice to have those higher back buttons wrapped a little more snugly around the middle fingers, as they are on the Scuf Omega and Envision.
For a membrane button controller, it still feels really snappy to use in games that require a fast reaction. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero and Clair Obscur both felt great with this thing in hand, with bumpers and face buttons snapping down well in heated moments.
In platformers, I really liked the thumbsticks and the D-pad especially. The 8-way D-pad is set fairly small and sits level with the faceplate, so it almost tricks your brain into thinking it's embedded into the controller. Its textured directions make it easy to use, and overall, I really like it.
Should you buy the Scuf Valor Pro Wireless?
The Valor Pro is a great all-rounder whether you're driving around, playing a narrative game, looking for action in a shooter or fighting game, or puzzle platforming in a metroidvania. It feels authentic to Xbox while putting its own unique spins on Microsoft's controller blueprint that are actually worth making.
We can find awesome pro-level features in so many gamepads these days but, to me, comfort will always be king, and the Valor Pro's comfort is such that I'd be happy to keep it in my rotation going forward, even if there are better controllers out there for nailing down certain genres.
That's going to be the main issue of the Valor Pro wireless, in my opinion. Its competition is priced similarly and offers more specialization in customization, in certain genres, or more functionality. Meanwhile, the Valor Pro wireless is a highly comfortable all-rounder that does a bit of everything well. Which sounds more appealing to you?
How I tested the Scuf Valor Pro Wireless
I put the Valor Pro Wireless to work over a period of two to three weeks before writing this review. I compared it closely to other Xbox controllers I've reviewed, as well as other Scuf products - specifically the original Valor Pro wired gamepad.
I did my usual sweep through a wide range of gaming genres to test its capabilities, as well as a few extras as my testing lined up with my own gaming time.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.