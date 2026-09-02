The Turtle Beach Kevin the Cube controller is a pretty, purple sight to behold. The Switch 2 accessory was unveiled during last week's Gamescom celebrations and is inspired by the aforementioned glowing purple cube that has remained part of Fortnite's wider (and very confusing) lore since Season 5.
Much like its namesake, the $69.99 Rematch controller has a stunning purple exterior which is coated in runes. However, while Kevin's runes sent the terrain of Fortnite's map into flux, the ones across the controller remain stationary until you pick up the pad. Using it reveals a rainbow spread of hieroglyphic-like text, and there are four lighting effects in total to play around with.
I've just got back into Fortnite, and this is the exact kind of controller I'd love to have at my disposal while trying to claim my way to victory on the Switch 2. Turtle Beach must've known, as they've generously chosen to throw in a Capoeira emote with every pad, which can be claimed when it launches on October 8 later this year.
Turtle Beach
Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controller: Fortnite Kevin the Cube - Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch
I know not everyone is a fan of the often garish look of RGB lighting, but Turtle Beach has a good track record.
I currently have the Turtle Beach Rematch Mario and Luigi gamepad, which is part of the same line and one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers I've laid my eyes on. At first I was worried the dynamic lighting effect would look tacky, but witnessing the dazzling effect of Mario series power-ups shining through the plastic chassis was super impressive in person.
The Switch 2 controller is one of the rare Ninty accessories to receive a "woah" reaction from my friends, and I feel almost certain that this Fortnite release would elicit the same enthusiastic response. By default, the purple colorway and the matching buttons spread across this pad look fantastic, and glowing rainbow runes would only make that better. Not to mention the RGB Rematch lighting effect on the brand's Rosalina controller literally flows across the pad, and that'd lend itself to this Kevin the Cube design.
I'd be remiss to not mention that the Turtle Beach Rematch line-up is also pretty grand, RGB lighting or not. While you're missing the premium features of the Switch 2 Pro controller, from NFC-reading tech to HD rumble, it feels fantastic in the hands. You've also got stick-defying TMR thumbsticks to take advantage of, mappable back buttons, and an impressive 40-hour battery that's left me rarely having to charge the Mario and Luigi version I have sitting amongst my controller collection.
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Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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