Smash Bros and Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai warns "an industry that loses its originality will simply die a slow death" as he retires his Game Designers Award after 16 years

Kirby and Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai announced that his Game Designers Award will be discontinued due to his inability to find a successor.
Since 2010, Sakurai has presented the award at the Japan Game Awards, and at 2026's event – where Pokemon Pokopia took home the grand prize (its version of game of the year) – the prize went to Word Game by Team9. The award is presented by Sakurai, who is also the head judge and responsible for inviting other judges, with the criteria being those who have made innovative games; these have included the likes of Ico designer Fumito Ueda, Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, and Undertale's Toby Fox.
Upon presenting the 2026 award, Sakurai confirmed he would discontinue it, claiming he was unable to find anyone to replace him as its leader. Granted, this may sound harsh – as if no one is worthy of taking on the role – but the reality seems to be no one else was able to take on the time-consuming responsibility. Sakurai also spoke about creativity in games (translation from Automaton) – something that is central to this award – noting that while "originality doesn’t really have much impact on sales," it's still crucial, as "an industry that loses its originality will simply die a slow death."
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In an era when budgets are getting even bigger for every game, it's becoming rarer to see that kind of originality on the AAA scale. A perfect example is given to us by Sony over this last week, where Marvel's Wolverine has caught flak for feeling very homogenous – especially with other Sony first-party games – while the publisher dropped Hideo Kojima's next game, Physint; reportedly due to budget issues.
Opinions on Kojima and his games aside, he is one of the few creators left in AAA whose creativity still shines through. You know when you are playing a Kojima game, just like when I booted up Kirby Air Riders last year I felt the Sakurai shine through; the same goes for a Hideki Kamiya or a Yoko Taro game. Thankfully, indie games have creativity to spare, meaning that even as AAA is forced to be safer than ever, we'll still have people pushing boundaries.
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