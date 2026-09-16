Lady Dimitrescu might not be in the new Resident Evil movie, but Zach Cregger knows who he'd cast

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Zach Cregger has an idea of who he'd cast as Lady Dimitrescu

Resident Evil Village
(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu might not be a character in the new movie from Zach Cregger, but he still has an idea of whom he'd cast as the iconic villain.

Lady Dimitrescu debuted back in the 2021 game that revolves around Ethan Winters, and she quickly took the world by storm.

When asked by Pedestrian TV whom he'd cast, Cregger responded with an excellent pick: Mad Men star Christina Hendricks. "That feels about right to me," he said. The interviewer's choice, meanwhile, was Joan Cusack, to which Cregger responded: "Oh, wow. Okay, great. Dude, I can watch her do anything. Yeah, she's amazing."

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Cregger has been clear that his version of Resident Evil won't involve tons of lore from the games or adapt a specific story. In fact, as he told GamesRadar+, the movie takes place "on the periphery" of Resident Evil 2. "You know, where Raccoon City is having its big night, but tell just another story that could be happening in parallel to that," he explained.

First reactions to Cregger's Resident Evil have been overwhelmingly positive, with early viewers saying it "feels like you're playing a very good video game" and it taps into the "relentless tension" of the franchise.

While Cregger hasn't incorporated a lot of game lore, he has indeed said he's trying to capture the feeling of playing the games. "I happen to worship these Resident Evil games and pull a lot of inspiration from the experience of playing them," Cregger teased. "I tried to keep the environment changing every seven or eight minutes, like the games. You're always moving into another level as it were."

Resident Evil arrives on September 18. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game movies and the best Resident Evil games.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

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