Resident Evil director Zach Cregger weighs in on PlayStation ending physical games: "I'm not a physical media guy"

Just when Zach Cregger couldn’t stir the pot any more before the release of his new film, Resident Evil, he chimed in on the long-standing debate over diverting to digital or sticking to physical media since PlayStation's big announcement that sent the gaming industry into an uproar. Surprisingly, the director of Weapons and the upcoming video game adaptation isn’t too fussed about keeping hold of discs in all their various forms, and it isn’t down to a matter of ease, but more so not trusting himself to keep track of them all.
"I'm not a physical media guy," Cregger told IndieWire. "I mean, I have been in my life, but I tend to lose and damage things very easily. So, I am not bent out of shape if I'm downloading a game, because at least it means it's always going to be there when I need it."
Although, Cregger predicted that might not be the answer some would like to hear. "Now, I know there’s a lot of people saying, 'Not always, dude, because they can just delete it and then you've paid for it,'" Cregger continued. "And, yeah, that's too bad. I don't like that."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Ultimately, though, keeping a bajillion movies in his home just isn't on Cregger's agenda, and he’s come to terms with that. “I just don’t have room in my physical space for all of the games that I want to own," he explained. "And I lose them. I always do. I always lose and break stuff. So no, I"m fine with downloading."
It’s, of course, an answer that many would be against, but honestly, at this point, each to their own. Anyway, our biggest concern isn’t whether he's physical or not, but how well he's handled his version of Resident Evil, which hits theaters this week on September 18, 2026.
You can also check out our guides to upcoming horror movies and upcoming video game adaptations.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.