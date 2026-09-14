Scream star Courteney Cox wants to direct a sequel: "Nobody knows more about that movie than I do"

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Scream 8 is in the works

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in Scream 7
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Courteney Cox, who plays everyone's favorite problematic news journalist Gale Weathers, wouldn't mind directing an installment of the Scream franchise.

"I think I should, honestly. Nobody knows more about that movie than I do," Cox told Deadline from TIFF, where he directorial debut has just screened. "I mean, and the creator, and Wes Craven, and the writers, and everybody who’s been in it. But I think it’d be great and fun and a good publicity thing. Get on it."

Following the financial success of Scream 7, an eighth installment was swiftly greenlit at Paramount. Scream 8 officially entered development earlier this year, with Poker Face writers Lilla and Nora Zuckerman attached to write the script. A director has not yet been attached, as OG Scream writer and Scream 7 director Kevin Williamson isn't expected to return.

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Cox played Gale in the original 1996 film and has reprised the role in every installment since, eventually becoming a friend to Sidney Prescott and forgiving her for that iconic punch to the face. In Scream 7, Sid finally gives Gale that exclusive, exploitative interview she's been after since the first film... and it goes about as well as you'd think.

The seventh film was also fueled by OG franchise cameos and nostalgic references, with Matthew Lillard making his first appearance since dying at the end of the flagship film. I don't think the legendary Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, would mind Cox helming a future installment.

Scream 8 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies and keep up with all the upcoming horror movies heading your way.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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