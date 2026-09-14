Blizzard isn't "trying to do the Steam or Epic Games Store thing" by putting Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 Remastered on Battle.net, says exec

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CD Projekt Red's RPGs don't mean there's a substantial change happening

Geralt in The Witcher 3 Remastered
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

During BlizzCon 2026, we got confirmation that two massive games are coming to Battle.Net: The Witcher 3 Remastered and Cyberpunk 2077. As you well know, these are CD Projekt Red releases, and they join a number of games from Bethesda and other publishers that have been added to Blizzard's platform post-Microsoft acquisition. Despite this, don't expect their respective deals to be harbingers for some grand expansion.

"We're obviously not out there trying to do the Steam or Epic Game Store thing," Andrew Guerrero, vice president of product management and global insight at Blizzard, told Polygon. "We have our audience. We have a passionate core of people that play Blizzard games and games similar to Blizzard, and if something makes sense for them, we'll get after it."

Sure enough, Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 have clear overlap with the Blizzard fanbase, being large RPGs you can pour hundreds of hours into. The likes of Doom: The Dark Ages, The Outer Worlds 2 and Destiny 2 all fit, too.

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The Activision merger brought a selection of games with less obvious ties, like Crash Bandicoot and Call of Duty, but you can understand the publishing mandate. Taking on projects from a whole other publisher could be seen as testing the waters for opening the storefront, but Guerrero maintains curation is key.

"It's a much more focused approach, I'd say, of 'What do we think our players would absolutely love? What are the top-tier quality experiences out there that we might be able to get some more exposure to, and does it make sense?'" he explains.

Of course, there are enormous drawbacks to even humoring becoming the kind of market Steam and the Epic Games Store offer. You have large-scale moderation, a huge increase in labor behind-the-scenes, and the uphill battle of trying to compete in a space with clear market leaders.

All of which is to say, I don't think we should expect Battle.Net to become a hive of indie development just yet. The Witcher 4 is probably a safe bet by now, however.

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Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

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