Lies of P sequel might be Wonders of O, according to new Neowiz trademark that matches the Wizard of Oz story teased by the first game

News
By
Published

Will wonders never cease?

Dorothy clicks her red heels together in the post-credits teaser of Lies of P
(Image credit: Neowiz/Shirrako)

Lies of P 2? Maybe not, as it seems developer Neowiz has a different title in mind for the inevitable Soulslike sequel. The company has recently filed a trademark for Wonders of O, which sure sounds like the Wizard of Oz-themed follow-up teased in the original game.

The Wonders of O trademark appeared on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website with a filing date of September 10, as highlighted on ResetEra. The trademark covers video game and computer software of various types, including potential for both physical and downloadable games, exactly like the 2022 trademark for Lies of P.

A sequel to Lies of P was already confirmed way back in 2023, just months after the original game's launch. Devs at Nough Studio, the Neowiz subsidiary responsible for Lies of P, recently noted how they're feeling "pressure" to make the sequel even better, but we haven't gotten any concrete details on what the sequel will actually look like.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

No details, that is, aside from the narrative teasers present in Lies of P. The original game ends with an MCU-style post-credits stinger where we hear about a character named Dorothy, and we see a brief scene of a girl in ruby red slippers humming and clicking her heels together. Just as the first game turned the story of Pinocchio into a dark Soulslike, it feels almost certain that the sequel will do the same for the Wizard of Oz.

The name "Wonders of O" certainly sounds like what you'd call an Oz-themed follow-up to Lies of P, too. It's also just as potent a source of goofy innuendo, so take that for what it's worth.

Lies of P is one of the very best Soulslike games out there.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Beast in Marvel Comics
    1
    Avengers: Doomsday star Kelsey Grammer shared his thoughts on Beast in resurfaced comments, and fans think he doesn't understand the character
  2. 2
    "I deeply apologize": After global backlash, Level-5 CEO admits new Yo-Kai Watch and Professor Layton showcase uses generative AI
  3. 3
    Batman 2 star Sebastian Stan compares making the superhero sequel to The Godfather Part II: "I do feel like it’s going to be a payoff"
  4. 4
    Diablo 5 goes back to a pre-Diablo 4 world of "constant discovery" and procedural dungeons: "The only thing beyond the fog of war is more questions"
  5. 5
    After cancelling Spider-Noir, Amazon reportedly still has 4 different Spider-Man TV shows in development