Lies of P sequel might be Wonders of O, according to new Neowiz trademark that matches the Wizard of Oz story teased by the first game

Lies of P 2? Maybe not, as it seems developer Neowiz has a different title in mind for the inevitable Soulslike sequel. The company has recently filed a trademark for Wonders of O, which sure sounds like the Wizard of Oz-themed follow-up teased in the original game.
The Wonders of O trademark appeared on the European Union Intellectual Property Office website with a filing date of September 10, as highlighted on ResetEra. The trademark covers video game and computer software of various types, including potential for both physical and downloadable games, exactly like the 2022 trademark for Lies of P.
A sequel to Lies of P was already confirmed way back in 2023, just months after the original game's launch. Devs at Nough Studio, the Neowiz subsidiary responsible for Lies of P, recently noted how they're feeling "pressure" to make the sequel even better, but we haven't gotten any concrete details on what the sequel will actually look like.
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No details, that is, aside from the narrative teasers present in Lies of P. The original game ends with an MCU-style post-credits stinger where we hear about a character named Dorothy, and we see a brief scene of a girl in ruby red slippers humming and clicking her heels together. Just as the first game turned the story of Pinocchio into a dark Soulslike, it feels almost certain that the sequel will do the same for the Wizard of Oz.
The name "Wonders of O" certainly sounds like what you'd call an Oz-themed follow-up to Lies of P, too. It's also just as potent a source of goofy innuendo, so take that for what it's worth.
Lies of P is one of the very best Soulslike games out there.
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