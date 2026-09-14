A Big Autumn Warhammer Preview show is on the way, here's what to expect

A battalion of reveals including everything from Kill Team to 40K are inbound, as a Big Autumn Warhammer Preview is due on Friday, September 18.
Publisher Games Workshop likes to hint at what's to come via cryptic images (it's what they did ahead of the Big Summer Warhammer Preview 2026), and this week's show is no different. We've been left with a short video and a series of spray-painted icons to hint at what can be expected, and it's an eclectic array. The thing that's getting me excited about the Big Autumn Warhammer Preview, though? A possible comeback for Legion of the Damned.
While there are plenty of cool teases (and we'll get to those in a moment), one icon immediately jumped off the screen – a skull on fire. While this may look pretty generic at first glance, it's actually a modified sigil for the Legion of the Damned Space Marines from way back in Warhammer's past.
These poor souls feel like a 40K twist on myths like the Flying Dutchman; they emerge from the dark reaches of space when all hope is lost to help humanity, then vanish again. Oh, and they're permanently on fire. Y'know, no big deal.
Here's everything the team and I have been able to piece together for the show when it goes live this Friday at at 11am PDT, 2pm EDT, and 7pm BST.
Corpse Grinder Cults: The 'Corpse Starch' tin presumably references this grimly-named Necromunda group, and we know we're getting an appearance of some kind from the gang war game. Seeing as we just got a new edition (which is currently discounted at Miniature Market), revisiting other factions makes sense.
Nehekhara: This one's a surprise. Nehekhara refers to the Tomb Kings faction in The Old World, but that game actually launched a few years back with Tomb Kings as a major force (as demonstrated by the wealth of box sets at Amazon). These were mostly old models, though, so we could finally be due a revamp. The alternative is that this could just be a handful of heroes.
Custodes: That golden banana can only mean one thing… more Custodes (if you're not sure why, it's thanks to those long, banana-shaped golden helmets). Warhammer accidentally revealed a new Custodes Terminator type via a Warhammer Academy video a month or so ago, so I suspect this will be what we'll see during the show. If it's anything like the other Custodes releases this year (which you'll be able to find at a discount via stores like Miniature Market), it'll be available for both Horus Heresy and Warhammer 40K.
Khazalites Holds: This was less a tease and more an outright confirmation. On the Warhammer reveal post for the show, it confirmed that Age of Sigmar is getting a brand-new dwarf/duardin faction that, by the looks of things, will be a more traditional spin on the fantasy trope. We're talking mountain holds and runic creations, like the new Gholem unit. I'm not sure what's referencing them in the teaser, though.
Alpha Legion: Those crossed Xs could potentially mean a return of the 20th Legion, the Alpha Legion, for Horus Heresy… or maybe even Warhammer 40K. This Chaos Space Marine group is as mysterious as they come, and it's been a long time since they've got any love in the latter game.
Inquisition/Imperial Agents: It looks like the Inquisition/Imperial Agents symbol appears up there with 'Ready?' written over the top. Could this faction be next to get some love in 40K?
Legion of the Damned: As mentioned above, that 'skull on fire' symbol is very similar to old Legion of the Damned iconography. Because they're firmly set in the Warhammer 40,000 time-period, that means they'll either be showing up as a faction/offshoot for 40K (which I suppose is possible, seeing as Space Marines are getting an imminent revamp) or the Kill Team skirmish game. Both games are featured on the show lineup, so it could be a little from column A, and a little from column B.
There's more on there that I can't quite decipher (squigs, for example – the squig-owning orks just got a 40K revamp and greenskins already received an update for the latest Age of Sigmar edition, so I don't know what that's referencing). However, we've certainly got enough to be excited about amongst the confirmed reveals.
No matter what, we'll get answers soon; the show takes place in just a few days.
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I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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