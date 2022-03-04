I Am Legend 2 in the works starring Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith

I Am Legend 2 is officially in the works, and not only is it bringing back Will Smith as protagonist Robert Neville, but it's also starring Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

As Deadline reports, Smith and Jordan are both starring in and producing the sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic horror movie. Better yet, Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Richard Matheson's 1954 novel of the same name, is back to pen the sequel's screenplay. Francis Lawrence directed the original movie, but it's unclear as of now who will helm the sequel. That said, Deadline's sources say deals involving Smith, Jordan, and Goldsman have closed and that the sequel is officially in development.

This story is developing...