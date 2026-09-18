Marvel fans think the new VisionQuest posters are hiding an Easter egg that means more character reveals are coming

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Fans are starting to Wanda if Vision will be getting a surprise visit

Paul Bettany as Vision and Ultron in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Next month sees the return of Paul Bettany's hard-wired hero Vision in his own MCU television show, VisionQuest. To keep the hype going, three new posters have been released highlighting the hero, his old nemesis, Ultron (James Spader), and his estranged son, Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica), whom he'll have to reconnect with, or save from drowning, by the looks of things.

They're certainly a lovely set that shows the tone the new series will be going for, but naturally Marvel fans are trying desperately to read between the carefully placed lines. On closer inspection, they've theorized that the art is teasing three other characters who haven't appeared yet and haven't been officially announced. With Vision, Ultron, and Tommy each on a different floor in each poster, the guess is that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke), and Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) might be on the other three.

Second-guessing things in a Vision-centric story isn't anything new for MCU fans, given the lengthy debate about whether Mephisto was going to turn up in WandaVision at some point (oof, remember those days?). That, of course, wouldn't happen, and the lord of the underworld wouldn't make himself known until the ending of Ironheart.

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Of course, there's also the possibility that three more posters could make an appearance displaying the other characters that will be holding up residence in Vision's home, including the original Jarvis (James D'Arcy), Friday (Orla Brady) or E.D.I.T.H. (Emily Hampshire). For now, we'll just have to wait and see who calls the lift when VisionQuest arrives on Disney+ on October 14.

For every other upcoming Marvel movie and show on the way, check out our guide.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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