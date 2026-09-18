VisionQuest showrunner confirms no generative AI was used in the Marvel show, but it does feature a nod to its failings

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas has confirmed that the Marvel show hasn't used any generative AI in the making of it. This is in spite of the fact that the series, which features the human versions of several AI characters who exist in Vision's head, would have had a pretty perfect excuse.
"No, not at all," Matalas confirmed to ScreenRant about not using it. "There hasn't really been a need. All the designs nod to how our current form of AI processes things... That felt like a fun way for us to comment on it."
As hinted here, production designer Will Hughes-Jones found a fun way to nod to the world of AI as we know it in the show. He's incorporated details about how AI gets it wrong in Vision's Mindspace, including stair bannisters that lead nowhere, chairs built into walls, and wonky furniture.
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Marvel has used generative AI in the past, including in the TV show Secret Invasion, which used it for its title sequence. However, generally, it has not played a big role in the creation of MCU movies and shows.
VisionQuest has been described as a "sequel" to WandaVision, and picks up with White Vision at the end of that show. Restored with memories but with no emotional connection to them, the series sees him trying to understand his humanity and past as he engages with fellow AI and his creator, Ultron, in his head.
Meanwhile, he's also dealing with the very real threat of a bounty hunter on his tail and a partnership with a young man who might be his son. VisionQuest arrives on Disney Plus on October 14. For more, check out our guides to upcoming Marvel movies and shows, as well as our breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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