Prepare your hard drives: Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is "probably going to be around 200 GB of game," lead says

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi warns that the finale of Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy will probably be about 200 GB.
Both Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth shipped on multiple discs allowing people to access the entirety of the game without the need to download anything. Not only was this a cute throwback to the PS1 era which saw the original Final Fantasy 7 ship across multiple discs, but a good way to preserve the game in the event these online stores eventually go down. However, for Part 3, news broke that the game's physical release would still require an online download.
Hamaguchi explained this is happening because the team does not want to "compromise" on the quality of the final chapter, which releasing the entirety of it on disc would require. Speaking to VGC, Hamaguchi is now asked if this means the upcoming RPG will be significantly larger than the first two entries, with the director explaining, "Things are still getting worked out, but it's probably going to be around 200 GB of game."
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He adds, "I understand there are a lot of opinions about this topic, but at the end of the day, the fact is we need to overcome the hardware to a certain extent."
However, despite the fact the game will not be released entirely on disc, Hamaguchi indirectly refers to the recent news of Sony abandoning disc releases for PS5 games, and explains, "with Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, we definitely wanted to deliver some kind of physical product. That was really important to us. Trust me!"
However, I do feel for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, because 200 GB is almost the entirety of the console's storage. Although, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is almost 150 GB on PS5 and 102.5 GB on Switch 2, so hopefully things are a little smaller on Nintendo's platform.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation boss is "so sorry" for what happens to Aerith in Rebirth, but if you're still upset, "you may change your opinion" by the end of the remake trilogy.
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