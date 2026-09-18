Far Cry series from Alien: Earth creator adds Spider-Noir and Midnight Mass stars

Noah Hawley and Rob Mac's Far Cry series just gained a massive batch of stars to add to its cast list, and they make for a very interesting combination. Variety reports that Mac, who is both writing and taking the lead role alongside Lizzy Caplan and Steve Buscemi, will be joined by Brendan Gleeson (Spider-Noir), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass), Sam Spruell (Alien: Earth), and Jamie Demetriou (The Afterparty) in the first season.
No plot details or characters have been revealed for the upcoming series. However, it has been confirmed that the show will use the video game franchise as its blueprint and make each season a standalone story, with an entirely new cast. This creative route fits Hawley's expertise, since he used the same approach to make another well-known property his own with the Fargo series, which jumped through decades with every visit.
That similarity is what drew Hawley to the project. Speaking to Deadline about the show, the co-showrunner and writer explained, "It was an exciting idea that we could build an anthology game adaptation where each season is a different story about civilized people thrown into situations where they have to become increasingly uncivilized."
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It's another impressive example of a video game being adapted and taken absolutely seriously. Just this week, Netflix announced it has signed off on a Crazy Taxi show, as well as a series based on the unreleased upcoming title, Stranger Than Heaven. Let's also not forget that Resident Evil, which takes a bite out of theaters this week, has also just become the highest-rated live-action video game adaptation ever on Rotten Tomatoes.
Currently, there's no confirmed release date for the show, but production will take place at Pinewood Studios in London. This works out nicely for Hawley, who will also be based there for Alien: Earth. Here's hoping a Xenomorph doesn't stumble off the premises and onto a tropical island or into the middle of a drug war. Should you want more bang for your buck, check out our list of every movie-to-video-game adaptation.
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