The Straw Hat Pirates are reunited in first look at One Piece season 2, ahead of the first trailer – which we think is due to drop in a matter of days

Get ready to set sail, mateys, as One Piece season 2 has just revealed its first look, with the first trailer set to follow in a matter of days.

The first look image, posted on Twitter, shows main cast members Emily Rudd (Nami), Taz Skylar (Sanji), Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), and Jacob Romero (Usopp), all in character, seemingly aboard the Thousand Sunny ship. Check out the picture below.

Can you feel it in the wind, Nakama? 🌊 The seas are restless and rumors from the Grand Line speak of something BIG approaching for ONE PIECE DAY! 😆🏴‍☠️ Trust us, you'll want to be aboard when it hits! pic.twitter.com/lsLvaGSHMGAugust 4, 2025

However, the most interesting part of the post is the caption, which reads, "The seas are restless and rumors from the Grand Line speak of something BIG approaching for ONE PIECE DAY!" With that, we can guess that the show will be dropping either a release date or some type of teaser to celebrate the occasion this weekend. We might even get to see the first trailer.

Fans seem to think so too, as one replied, "Season two trailer? I can feel it," and another said, "Not me clearing my schedule like I’ve been summoned by the Pirate King himself." The excitement is real, as this is the biggest One Piece announcement we have seen since the series revealed the first look at Tony Tony Chopper at Netflix Tudum 2025 in May.

One Piece Day is an annual celebration of Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga. The event has been running for four years now, and this year, it will take place on August 9 and 10. Although the physical event will be held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan, the franchise will also be celebrated online.

Although Netflix is keeping plot details for One Piece season 2 tightly under wraps, we can guess that the new season will adapt the Loguetown arc (chapters 96-100), the Reverse Mountain arc (101-104), Whisky Peak (106-114), and Little Garden (115-129) from the original manga. This makes sense as the show has already cast The Wheel of Time star Callum Kerr as Smoker, who appears in those chapters.

Since season 2 has already found manga character Dr. Kureha in Sons of Anarchy’s Katey Sagal, we expect the series to also adapt the Drum Island arc. New cast members also include David Dastmalchian, Joe Manganiello, and more.

One Piece season 2 is expected to release in 2026. For more, check out our guide to all the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies streaming now.