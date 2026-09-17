The 6 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, and more (September 18-20)

Well, here we are again. Another week and another bucket load of brilliant movies and television shows to catch up on, which promises to be a great bit of binging. Sure, you can go out and see Resident Evil, or maybe spend some time slicing and dicing bad guys as Wolverine, but sometimes, time must be spent just chilling out on the sofa and taking another trip back to Hawkins, or maybe see an unfiltered Gary Oldman fart like he owns the place.
So what have we got for you? Well, firstly there’s another season of Stranger Things: Tales from '85 season 2, which sees Eleven and her buds get into some scary but perfectly family-friendly activity to ensure their hometown stays intact (spoilers: that doesn't happen to the final season of the live-action show). There's also our last bout with Alan Ritchson’s Reacher as his fourth season comes to an end and makes way for Neagley (Maria Sten) and her standalone show. There's also another top-tier do-or-die mission with season six of Slow Horses, who are back on Apple TV. Also, at some point the mayor of Widow's Bay is going to fight some skeletons. Just stick with us, okay?
So what are you waiting for? Get the full rundown on our favorite picks of the week below and stick them in your watchlist accordingly.
Stranger Things: Tales from '85 Season 2 (Netflix)
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Netflix
Following its initial and okay season that was released earlier this year, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 is back for another chapter, giving fans more adventures with the heroes of Hawkins in animated form. Aiming once again for a more family-friendly vision than the limb-ripping, bone-cracking antics of the live-action series, Stranger Things: Tales from '85 sees El, Max and pals getting up to more otherworldly antics that were frustratingly never mentioned in the parent show. In this case, a new breed of Demogorgon attacks our heroes, potentially from the afterlife.
Having already paid its respects to the Ghostbusters in season 2 of the original show, this season leans more into that area of the paranormal than ever before as a spooky version of Upside Down's inhabitants are on the attack. This forces El, her longtime pals, and '85-only era friend, Nikki Baxter (voiced by Odessa A'zion) to change tactics and figure out how to bust- uh, we mean bring down this Demogorgon once and for all. If you're a die-hard Stranger Things fan, you've probably already got this queued up. For those who wouldn’t mind their kids spending some time in Netflix's most popular franchise, then going back to '85 wouldn't be a bad idea, either.
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Neagley and Reacher Season 4 finale (Prime Video)
Available: US/UK Where to watch: Prime Video
Prime Video's henchman-crushing hero, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), has made his final stop of the season this week in the closing episode of Reacher season 4. There were laughs, there were tears, and there was Reacher taking on two lethal assassins in what felt like his own version of The Raid. It was also darn good television and further proof that Ritchson was born to play this role. The latest outing that spans eight episodes sees Reacher getting involved in a government cover-up after he witnesses the suicide of a passenger on a train. Having an issue with not letting people get away with things, the walking mountain that barely changes his T-shirt causes all manner of chaos and builds up a hefty body count while he's at it.
One person that’s noticeably absent from this season, however, is Reacher's longtime pal, Neagley, played by Maria Sten. That's because she's been busy on a case of her own in a brand-new spin-off series that's also out this week. The first season of Neagley can be binged all at once now and sees the cereal-loving hero on the hunt for her friend's murderer. This leads her to team up with a local detective and wander onto the shady turf of Echo Farms, where all manner of illegal activities are at play. It’s a great vehicle for Sten, who holds her own and has as much fight in her as her towering pal we know and love. If this is the beginning of the realm of Reacher expanding, then we're all for it.
You don't have to have intel from The Park to know that Slow Horses is easily one of the best shows on Apple TV. In fact, it might be one of the best shows on television, period. The Gary Oldman-led espionage series about a squad of spy screw-ups has remained consistently brilliant since it debuted in 2022, and in the sixth season, things keep improving. The staff of Slough House finds themselves in serious trouble when ex-employees wind up dead, and all fingers point to River Cartwright's own father, Frank Harkness (Hugo Weaving), being involved. From here, the Slow Horses are forced to split up, get reacquainted with some old allies, and do their very best to watch each other's backs before someone puts a bullet in them.
In a time when interest is waning for shows that have lengthy gaps between seasons, it really is baffling that Slow Horses continues to keep this level of quality six seasons in. The cold-hearted humor applied to this world of espionage doesn't falter, especially when it's delivered by Oldman's legendary Jackson Lamb, but the biggest surprise is just how dark things are this time around. Absolutely no one is safe, which only adds to the drama and the heart-wrenching dread that not all of Slough House's finest will make it out alive. Get stuck into the first episode of the new season this week.
Given that the final moments of Fast X teased the return of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to the franchise, what better way to fill some time while we wait for his return than watching the spin-off movie where he paired up with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was a commendable attempt to pump the brakes on the core franchise and veer into a spin-off with two of the best characters in the Fast and Furious saga. Hobbs and Shaw are forced to team up in this high-octane buddy comedy, where both characters defy the laws of physics and battle self-proclaimed Black Superman Brixton Lore (Idris Elba).
Joining them in on the globe-trotting action are a host of big names including Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren (reprising her role as Deckard’s mother, Queenie), Roman Reigns and Cluff Curtis. There are also cameos from Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds to add some extra star power in between things blowing up, and both leads show various ways to bring down small armies on their own. Get pumped up on the carnage and get excited about the prospect of Hobbs and maybe even Shaw, going back to work with the Toretto family whenever the final Fast and Furious movie leaves the garage.
If you’re desperate for more of Widow’s Bay star Matthew Rhys following his record-breaking Emmy win, then might we interest you in him in animated form and wearing a Viking helmet? After their successful effort with the Sonic franchise, the latest video game adaptation coming from the mega mountain on its streaming service is Golden Axe. Adapted from the fantasy beat 'em-up that arrived in 1989, the new animation created by Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Joe Chandler (American Dad) follows Ax Battler (Liam McIntyre), Tyris Flare (Lisa Gilory), and Gilius Thunderhead (Rhys), who reluctantly team up after time apart to save the land from the terrifying Death Adder.
Packed to the animated rafters with references to the original video game franchise, the show looks like a lot of fun, throwing in meta references and playing loosely with the legacy it explores. Marvel at the purple bird thingies and watch heroes shout "SEGA" just because. Honestly though, the real highlight might well be Rhys sounding like he's having tons of fun, which after the year he's had, he absolutely deserves. Press start now.
Should you fancy going for something bigger, be sure to check out our guide for all the upcoming movies you need to know about as well.