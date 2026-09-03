The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV, and more (September 4-6)

There are tons of great movies and TV shows to stream this weekend. We've whittled down the choices to the five best to see you through Saturday and Sunday.
First, there's a new Star Wars movie to take you on an adventure to the galaxy far, far away. Then, if you're looking for laughs, there's a new Scary Movie to enjoy, as well as season 2 of a Glen Powell sports comedy. There's more where that came from, too, so, to sort your weekend, head to our choices below.
Along with our recommendations on Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Paramount Plus, and Apple TV, we've also got guides on the best movies and shows the streamers have to offer. Make sure you're making the most of your subscription with our guide to the best Apple TV shows, and head to the below for more.
The movie sees Din Djarin and his adopted green child Din Grogu picking up bounties for the New Republic. They're tasked with returning Rotta the Hutt to his aunt and uncle on Nal Hutta as part of a quest to find a hidden imperial warlord by the name of Janu Coin.
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Not to be confused with the original Scary Movie, this is the sixth film in the legendary spoof franchise, and it's now streaming on Paramount Plus. The film sees the return of Marlon Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, and Shawn Wayans.
While the original film took aim at Scream, this film has everything from Sinners to Weapons to The Substance in its sights. So, if you're a horror fan and you're looking for a laugh this weekend, Scary Movie is one to stream.
Netflix's crime drama comedy returns with a brand new season. Created by Guy Ritchie and starring Theo James, the show follows James's Eddie, who inherits a luxurious family estate – then quickly discovers it's wrapped up in a cannabis empire. Season 2 picks up one year later, as Eddie and Susie (Kaya Scodelario) expand their criminal enterprise overseas under Susie's father and boss Bobby, who seems to be making some seriously questionable decisions.
The rest of the cast includes Daniel Ings, Giancarlo Esposito, and Vinnie Jones.
If you're already desperate for more, the good news is season 3 has already been confirmed. This looks like a Netflix original whose future you don't have to fear for, then.
Kenneth Branagh and Ryan Reynolds star in this Apple TV comedy about a US pilot who befriends an ex-KGB operative. The result is an odd couple comedy with Branagh taking on a surprisingly action-heavy role.
The film is directed by Game Night helmers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. "We're big fans of casting the greatest actors we can get, whether they're drama or comedy people, like Jesse Plemons in Game Night," Goldstein told us at SDCC. "We just ask them to commit to it like you would a drama, and it turns out to be hilarious. And Ken just brought so much great chops to the thing."
Glen Powell's sports comedy returns. Chad Powers stars Powell as Russ Holliday, a quarterback who, after destroying his reputation in a star-making college football game, disguises himself to join a struggling team at a much smaller school.
Alongside Powell, the cast includes Steve Zahn, Wynn Everett, Perry Mattfeld, and Quentin Plair.
Season 2 has debuted to strong reviews so far, so, if you're looking for a light-hearted watch to pass the time this weekend, you can't go wrong with catching up on Chad Powers.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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