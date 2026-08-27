The 5 best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more (August 28-30)

Searching for something to stream this weekend? There's nothing worse than mindlessly scrolling through the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video and seeing your free time melt away as you decide what to watch. There's so much choice, and so few hours in the day.
That's where we come in. At GamesRadar+, we curate a new selection of fresh streaming delights every single week, just for you. Forget your tired old watchlist: these are the latest and greatest movies and shows coming to streaming this weekend, with everything from Robert De Niro-led thrillers to sci-fi and superhero series all accounted for.
So, read on down below for the new shows and movies streaming at the end of August on Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. If you're eager for more, we also have guides on the best Apple TV shows and best Apple TV movies to ensure you're making the most of your subscription.
Whisper it quietly, but Adam Scott has put together a string of great performances in unnerving projects as of late: Severance and Hokum are terror-inducing for very different reasons, and The Whisper Man could add to it.
Scott plays a widowed crime writer who enlists the help of retired detective Pete Willis (Robert De Niro) after his son is abducted. What could be an open-and-shut case soon spirals out into a larger connection linked to a serial killer known as The Whisper Man.
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With the producing might of the Russos behind it, and a stacked cast that features the likes of Michelle Monaghan, Michael Keaton (!), and Hamish Linklater, this will likely shoot right to the top of your watchlist this weekend. It looks suitably unsettling and, as summer turns to fall, the perfect starting point for those who like to get into the Halloween mood a little earlier than most.
Apple TV's library is filled with sleeper hits – and Dark Matter is no exception. The mind-bending sci-fi series, starring Joel Edgerton, sees a physicist named Jason kidnapped and sent to an alternate world, one where he invented multiverse travel.
Multiverse shenanigans, inevitably, followed – including multiple versions of the same character, and some killer twists along the way. The second season picks up where the first left off, as Jason and his family settle into a new reality.
Of course, it doesn't stay settled for long. Now it's gone past the source material, creator Blake Crouch said it offered up the potential for more narrative freedom.
At SDCC, he told us, "Once we jumped over that initial hurdle, it was totally freeing because we weren't locked into things that the book demanded us to do. So we got to follow our fancy a little bit more and write a few episodes that would never have existed in season 1."
Growing up now is a lot different to growing up in the sitcom heyday of the '90s. While Friends and Seinfeld are undoubtedly timeless comedies, they never quite scratch the itch of just how suffocating it can be simply existing as a twentysomething in today's world.
So, thank goodness for Adults returning for a second season. With last season's marriage mayhem, there are plenty of new horizons for our gang to tiptoe towards – and sticky situations for them to wriggle their way out of. Charlie Cox is also reprising his role as Mr. Teacher, in case you needed another reason to tune in.
Need a good cry this weekend? The Last Sunrise has got you covered.
The romantic drama follows Ry (Maia Reficco), a student with a chronic illness who finds an escape in a Spanish trip. She soon falls for one of the locals, but her health and – according to the synopsis – long-hidden family secrets could put an end to her sun-kissed dreams.
Lanterns is piling mysteries on top of mysteries. Already, Hal Jordan has bitten the bullet and lost his Power Ring in the 2026 timeline. Back in Rushville circa 2016, a Manhunter is on the loose – but no one can be quite sure who it is, thanks to their shape-shifting abilities.
The trailer for the third episode has already hinted that this is going to be a John Stewart-centric affair, potentially diving into his origins and how he found himself playing a reluctant second fiddle to Hal. But with the likes of Damon Lindelof as part of the creative team, don't expect a straightforward journey.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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