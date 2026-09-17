It's The Witcher 3 all over again: The Blood of Dawnwalker New Game Plus is "coming," director says as fans beg for more

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"But I won't tell you when"

The Blood of Dawnwalker protagonist Coen staring down at the camera as the sun shines behind him
(Image credit: Rebel Wolves)

Although The Blood of Dawnwalker only launched this month, fans are already waiting to see what the former CD Projekt Red masterminds behind the vampire RPG have in store – and it looks like it'll be New Game Plus.

Now that we know The Blood of Dawnwalker will have sequels of some flavor in the future, fans have been wondering whether the current game itself will perhaps get a New Game Plus – and yes, yes it will... much like The Witcher 3 did after its own launch.

Director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz confirms as much in a new stream on YouTube, casually admitting, "New Game Plus? Yes, it's coming." It's only something folks have had on their mind since The Blood of Dawnwalker's release, you know.

He then doubles down that, yes, "it's coming" – but Rebel Wolves isn't ready to share when exactly that'll be. As Tomaszkiewicz throws in, "But I won't tell you when."

It's likely to be part of some free update later down the line, of course, although there's no real way to tell when said update (if it turns out to be part of one) will drop. The Blood of Dawnwalker recently got a little patch, after all, which proves the studio is actively working on it.

What will New Game Plus entail, though? Could it axe the controversial time mechanic that the game's biggest mod reworks, giving us a bit more leeway in what we do and how we experience the RPG's story?

Maybe – I mean, Tomaszkiewicz did also just state that upcoming sequels might scrap the feature altogether, or at least change how it works. There's no knowing what New Game Plus looks like until it's here, of course, however.

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I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a tad more freedom, personally, come New Game Plus – but I'll be happy to see any new content or difficult come to The Blood of Dawnwalker either way, whether we lose the time limit or not.

CD Projekt Red fans stay loyal: About 58% of The Blood of Dawnwalker's Steam player base also played The Witcher 3

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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