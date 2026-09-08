The Blood of Dawnwalker studio is hiring for a sequel after selling 1 million copies in 3 days: "We're not resting on our laurels"

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"We're looking for someone who, to put it bluntly, writes EXCEPTIONALLY well"

The Blood of Dawnwalker trailer screenshot of a closeup of Coen in the modern day
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Blood of Dawnwalker developer Rebel Wolves has been clear from the start: it wants to turn the vampire RPG into a multi-game "saga" where your choices carry forward between each entry in the series. With 1 million copies sold in just a handful of days, it seems the devs have no reason to pump the brakes on those plans, either, so they're already hiring to continue the story forward.

"The Blood of Dawnwalker released to critical acclaim and sold over one million copies in the opening weekend," narrative director Jakub Szamalek says in a LinkedIn post (via ResetEra). "But! We're not resting on our laurels – no, siree! We're already thinking about [what] comes next. And so! Drum roll please! I'm looking for a Lead Writer to help me and the narrative team craft the next chapter in the Dawnwalker saga."

The actual job listing doesn't offer any additional meaningful information on what to expect from the sequel – in fact, it's written as if The Blood of Dawnwalker hadn't yet been released. "We're looking for someone who, to put it bluntly, writes EXCEPTIONALLY well," Szamalek explains, and someone who "has a track record of excellence and experience in team management."

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I'm only a handful of hours into The Blood of Dawnwalker, so this part isn't a spoiler: the story will take us into a modern-day setting as Coen's story carries on. The devs themselves confirmed as much in a Summer Game Fest trailer teasing the future of the budding franchise.

"When you have the last save, your choices will go with you," CEO and game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz told us at the time. "From the beginning, we were telling people that we're planning a saga, and right now, this is the proof that we are doing it."

But it's not always assured that new studios, even those with veteran developers at the wheel, will get to continue working after launching their first game. After all, it was just last week that we learned that many of the developers behind the excellent Star Wars: Zero Company were quietly furloughed just before launch.

Rebel Wolves seems to have escaped an unfortunate fate, however. The Blood of Dawnwalker launched on September 3, and by September 5, the developers announced that it had already hit 1 million copies sold. Not a bad start for a new team – even if that Witcher 3 pedigree is certainly playing a part.

Our The Blood of Dawnwalker review praised the game's worldbuilding and hands-off approach, but we were also hungry for a little more, so a sequel sounds just fine.

With how long it takes to beat The Blood of Dawnwalker, we've at least got a meaty adventure to replay a few times before the sequel drops.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

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