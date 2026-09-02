How long is The Blood of Dawnwalker?

The time to beat The Blood of Dawnwalker and how long it takes to complete the game will vary hugely, as parts of the game get gated off as you progress, and it's possible to complete the game at a very early point without seeing most of what the world has to offer. Without spoiling anything, we'll explain how long Dawnwalker is going to be for most players, and lay out some estimates of length according to our own experiences.
How long to beat The Blood of Dawnwalker explained
The time to beat The Blood of Dawnwalker could be anywhere between 20 and 50 hours, but most players will likely beat it between 30 and 40.
The reason for that is the structuring of the game, which in many ways is somewhat similar to Breath of the Wild. Once you complete the tutorial, you're given a task to complete and 30 in-game days to complete it, but can attempt that task far earlier, depending on your actions. If you're focused and particularly skilled, you can probably complete the final challenge before 7 days have elapsed (one of our team took 9 in-game days to complete it, and that was on his first attempt). For more info, check out our dedicated guide on The Blood of Dawnwalker time mechanics.
However, for most players, I would estimate between 30 and 40 hours, which allows for you to experience all the major questlines and some side activities, and progress through most of the in-game timeline. It's also worth mentioning that there is a post-game, and you can continue to play Dawnwalker after the main quest is completed.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.