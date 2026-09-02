How to get the best weapon in The Blood of Dawnwalker

The best weapons and swords in The Blood of Dawnwalker are always legendary swords, and depending on your own build, you might even be deadlier with your claws than any blade that you could pick up. However, if you're fighting during the day, you'll need a good weapon, and the best sword we've found so far is, appropriately enough, the only one with a major questline in The Blood of Dawnwalker leading up to it and focused around it, as we'll explain below.
The best weapon that I've found after playing through The Blood of Dawnwalker (and conferring with another player and his experience) is The Imbued Sword of St. Mihai, a legendary greatsword that Coen can earn through a long series of quests. You won't get it quickly, but starting this long chain is arguably a good thing to do first in The Blood of Dawnwalker.
Here's a basic walkthrough on how to get The Imbued Sword of St. Mihai, which isn't found or purchased, but crafted as part of a quest
Follow Anca's questline until after the Font of Life quest (and potential romances and relationship scene). She'll discover the existence of the legendary weapon.
Follow the subsequent quest to the Cathedral and stick with it until you have a boss fight with an undead ghoul. This will give you The Broken Sword of St. Mihai, which you can use, but is not as powerful as it could be.
Locate the legendary Uriashi Blacksmith. She's found in the Northwest of the map, in the location shown below.
Speak to her to combine the Sword Shards with the Broken Sword. Each one you add makes it more powerful.
With all three Sword Shards added, the Blacksmith will give you a quest that directs you to a shrine to the Northwest. Inside, you'll have a boss fight against several spirits collectively called The Echoing Anger.
After this is done, interact with the altar to Imbue the sword and make it into its most powerful form.
The Imbued Sword of St. Mihai has superb stats against supernatural enemies and a higher crit rate and damage, as well as a weapon art that allows you to do huge spinning strikes that knock down nearby foes, but perhaps most importantly, it just has a very good base damage for its level. That being said, remember to upgrade it with any blacksmith to keep it at your level! Otherwise it'll get left behind as you get stronger. You'll also want to make sure to get all The Blood of Dawnwalker best perks for Swordmastery, and I suggest grabbing the The Blood of Dawnwalker armor proficiency perks too for ensuring that you can get the best buffs from your other equipment.
If you wantother powerful swords, check out those aforementioned Blacksmiths, as there's usually one in each settlement. Each smith sells a unique legendary sword, all supposedly their previous submission to a master smithing competition. These are expensive, but strong weapons, and may better fit more specific builds.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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